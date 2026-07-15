Immersion Cooling Market to Reach US$ 3,116.7 Million by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 24.1% During 2026–2033

Immersion Cooling Market

Advanced AI computing and energy-efficient data centers are accelerating demand for immersion cooling solutions, driving innovation and adoption.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global immersion cooling market is witnessing rapid expansion as organizations increasingly adopt advanced cooling technologies for high-performance computing environments and modern data centers. Immersion cooling enables electronic components to be submerged in specialized cooling fluids, improving thermal management while reducing energy consumption. According to Persistence Market Research, the global immersion cooling market is expected to be valued at US$ 687.5 million in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 3,116.7 million by 2033, registering an impressive CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period.

The market is also benefiting from rising investments in sustainable data center operations and increasing demand for energy-efficient infrastructure. The solution segment dominates the market with a 70.0% share, reflecting the growing preference for integrated immersion cooling systems. Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning represents the leading application with a 35.0% share, driven by increasing computational workloads and advanced processing requirements. North America leads the global immersion cooling market with a 38.0% share owing to the presence of large-scale data centers, technology companies, and early adoption of advanced cooling technologies.

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Quick Stats

• Historical Market Value (2020): US$ 223.4 Million

• Current Market Value (2026): US$ 687.5 Million

• Projected Market Value (2033): US$ 3,116.7 Million

• CAGR (2026–2033): 24.1%

• Incremental Opportunity (2026–2033): US$ 2,429 Millions

• Leading Region: North America, 38.0% Share

• Dominant Component: Solution, 70.0% Share

• Top-ranking Application: Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, 35.0% Share

Market Segmentation

Component

• Solution

• Services

• Design and Consulting

• Installation and Deployment

• Support and Maintenance

Cooling Type

• Single Phase

• Two Phase

Cooling Fluid

• Mineral Oil

• Synthetic Fluids

• Fluorocarbon based fluids

• Bio-Based / Dielectric Fluids

• Others

Application

• Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

• High-Performance Computing (HPC)

• Edge Computing

• Cryptocurrency Mining

• Enterprise & Cloud Data Centers

• Others

Regions

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

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Regional Insights

North America

North America dominates the global immersion cooling market with a 38.0% share. The region benefits from the presence of leading technology companies, hyperscale data centers, and early adoption of advanced cooling technologies. Growing investments in AI infrastructure and sustainable data center operations continue to support market expansion.

Europe

Europe represents a significant market for immersion cooling as organizations prioritize energy-efficient digital infrastructure. Increasing focus on reducing operational energy consumption and supporting advanced computing applications is encouraging wider adoption of immersion cooling technologies. Continuous investments in modern data centers are expected to sustain regional growth.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is emerging as a promising market due to rapid digital transformation and expanding cloud infrastructure. Increasing deployment of AI applications and growing investments in data center capacity are supporting demand for immersion cooling solutions. Rising technological advancements across the region continue to strengthen future market opportunities.

Market Drivers

Growing demand for high-performance computing is a major factor driving the immersion cooling market. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and large-scale data processing require advanced cooling technologies capable of managing increasing thermal loads. Immersion cooling offers higher efficiency than traditional cooling methods while reducing operational energy requirements. This makes it an attractive solution for organizations expanding digital infrastructure.

Another important growth driver is the increasing emphasis on sustainable and energy-efficient data center operations. Companies are investing in cooling technologies that improve equipment performance while lowering electricity consumption. The rapid expansion of cloud computing, digital transformation initiatives, and enterprise data processing is further supporting the widespread adoption of immersion cooling systems across industries.

Market Opportunities

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications presents significant opportunities for immersion cooling providers. Increasing computing density and expanding digital workloads require advanced thermal management technologies capable of supporting continuous high-performance operations. This trend is expected to create sustained demand throughout the forecast period.

Additional opportunities are emerging from the expansion of hyperscale data centers and enterprise digital infrastructure. Organizations continue investing in energy-efficient technologies to improve operational performance and reduce environmental impact. The projected incremental opportunity of US$ 2,429 Millions highlights the substantial growth potential available for market participants through 2033.

Companies Covered in Global Immersion Cooling Market

• Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

• LiquidStack

• Submer Technologies

• Iceotope Technologies

• Asperitas

• Midas Green Technologies

• LiquidCool Solutions

• DCX The Liquid Cooling Company

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv Group Corp.

• Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

• STULZ GmbH

• CoolIT Systems

• Asetek

• Others

👉 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33590

FAQ's

➤ What are the main factors influencing the Immersion Cooling Market?

Growing AI workloads, high-performance computing, and energy-efficient data centers are the primary growth drivers.

➤ Which companies are the major sources in this industry?

Leading companies include Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), LiquidStack, Submer Technologies, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., and Asetek.

➤ What are the market's opportunities, risks, and general structure?

The market offers strong opportunities in AI infrastructure while facing challenges related to implementation costs and deployment complexity.

➤ Which of the top Immersion Cooling Market companies compare in terms of sales, revenue, and prices?

Major companies include Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), LiquidStack, Submer Technologies, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., and STULZ GmbH.

➤ How are market types and applications and deals, revenue, and value explored?

The market is analyzed based on component type, application, regional performance, market value, and forecast growth.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The global immersion cooling market is expected to witness exceptional growth through 2033, driven by expanding AI infrastructure, increasing adoption of high-performance computing, and growing demand for energy-efficient cooling technologies. Continued investments in modern data centers, sustainable digital infrastructure, and advanced immersion cooling solutions are anticipated to create significant long-term opportunities for industry participants.

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