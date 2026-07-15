Kliktura - Sarajevo Marketing, AI & Software Agency Expands Globally

Kliktura combines web design, SEO, Google Ads, custom software and AI automation to help small businesses across Europe and North America grow online.

Small businesses don't need bigger budgets to compete online - they need smarter systems. Our job is to build AI that answers customers at two in the morning.” — Ibrahim Skoko, Founder of Kliktura

SARAJEVO, FBIH, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kliktura, a digital marketing agency headquartered in Sarajevo, today announced the international expansion of its services with the launch of a fully bilingual platform serving clients in both Bosnian and English. The agency combines web design, SEO and Google Ads management with custom software development and AI automation - a model designed to give small and medium-sized businesses the digital capabilities usually reserved for companies with far larger budgets.

While most small agencies specialise in a single channel, Kliktura was built around a different idea: that small businesses need one partner who can handle the entire digital chain - from a conversion-focused website, through search visibility and paid advertising, to intelligent automation that keeps working after office hours. Its team designs and develops every project in-house, from brochure sites and eCommerce stores to inventory systems and booking platforms.

The agency's fastest-growing service line is AI automation. Kliktura builds AI chatbots trained on each client's own business data, automates repetitive workflows such as lead qualification and appointment scheduling, and connects marketing tools so owners spend less time on administration. According to the agency, automation is the single biggest lever for small teams: it turns a website from a static brochure into a system that captures and responds to demand around the clock.

Kliktura's story is also a story about Sarajevo. Bosnia and Herzegovina is rarely the first country associated with digital innovation, yet its developer talent has quietly powered European and American companies for years. Kliktura is part of a new generation of Bosnian firms selling services directly to international markets rather than through outsourcing intermediaries - proof that a small agency from Sarajevo can compete on equal terms with agencies in London, Vienna or New York.

All services are available in English and Bosnian. International clients can explore the agency's portfolio and services at kliktura.ba/en, while regional clients are served at kliktura.ba.

About Kliktura

Kliktura is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, providing web design and development, SEO, Google Ads management, custom software development and AI automation for small and medium-sized businesses in the Balkans, the European Union and North America. The agency is located at Safeta Zajke 183a, Sarajevo. More information: https://kliktura.ba/en/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.