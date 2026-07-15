Upgames Partners with iGP to Expand Global Distribution of Its Mini Games Portfolio

Upgames and iGP announce a strategic partnership to expand the distribution of Upgames' mini game portfolio through the iGaming Deck aggregation platform.

Upgames has partnered with iGP to make its portfolio of mini games available through iGP's iGaming Deck aggregation platform via a single API integration.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upgames, a leading B2B mini game developer , has announced a new partnership with iGP, a provider of B2B iGaming platform and aggregation solutions. The collaboration will integrate Upgames mini games into iGP's iGaming Deck, providing operators with seamless access to more than 20 high-performing instant and crash-style games through a single API connection.The agreement represents another significant milestone in Upgames' ongoing strategy to expand the global availability of its games and strengthen relationships with leading technology providers across the iGaming industry.Through the integration, operators using iGP's iGaming Deck will be able to launch Upgames' complete collection of mini games without requiring additional technical integrations. The partnership simplifies content delivery while giving operators immediate access to one of the industry's fastest-growing game categories.A Complete Mini Game Library Available Through One IntegrationThe Upgames portfolio available via iGP includes more than 20 mini games designed around short gameplay sessions, instant results, and high player engagement. Among the titles now available are the company's newest releases such as Crocodino, Wingz, and Catchup.The portfolio also features several established player favorites, including Icefield, Dino, Teleport, Plinko, and Aero. Together, these games offer a diverse mix of crash, instant-win, multiplier, and skill-inspired mechanics that appeal to both experienced players and newcomers.Mini games have become one of the fastest-growing segments within online gaming, driven by their quick gameplay, mobile-first design, and strong retention metrics. By adding the Upgames portfolio, iGP further strengthens its aggregation offering with content that has already demonstrated strong performance across numerous regulated and emerging markets, particularly throughout Europe and Latin America.Faster Access for OperatorsOne of the primary advantages of the partnership is operational simplicity. Instead of managing individual integrations with multiple content providers, operators connected to iGP's iGaming Deck can immediately access the complete Upgames library through their existing aggregation connection.This significantly reduces integration time while enabling operators to expand their game lobbies with engaging mini games that meet growing player demand. The streamlined integration allows operators to add more than 20 mini games through a single API, launch new content faster, reduce technical implementation efforts, and deliver fresh experiences without additional development work.As player preferences continue shifting toward shorter, more dynamic gaming sessions, quick deployment of engaging content has become an increasingly important competitive advantage for online operators.Expanding Global DistributionThe partnership also aligns with Upgames' broader objective of increasing the international reach of its products. By becoming part of iGP's aggregation ecosystem, Upgames gains access to a broader network of operators serving multiple regulated and international markets.The collaboration supports the company's long-term strategy of making its mini games available through leading aggregation platforms, allowing operators to discover, integrate, and launch new content more efficiently.For iGP, the agreement enriches its content offering with a growing collection of modern mini games that complement traditional casino products while helping operators respond to changing player behavior.A Shared Vision for InnovationBoth companies share a focus on delivering scalable technology solutions that simplify operations for gaming businesses while providing players with engaging entertainment experiences.The integration combines Upgames' expertise in developing high-performance mini games with iGP's robust aggregation infrastructure, creating a partnership designed to benefit operators seeking flexible, high-quality gaming content through a single integration point.As both organizations continue expanding their ecosystems, the collaboration is expected to create new opportunities for operators looking to strengthen their mini game offerings with content that is both easy to deploy and highly engaging.About UpgamesUpgames is a mini game developer focused on creating fast-paced, engaging gaming experiences for the global iGaming industry. Its portfolio includes crash games, instant games, multiplier games, and other innovative mini game formats designed for desktop and mobile play. Upgames partners with operators and aggregation platforms worldwide, continuously expanding the global reach of its growing mini games portfolio across regulated and international markets.About iGPiGP is a B2B iGaming technology provider offering platform, aggregation, sportsbook, and operational solutions for online gaming operators. Its iGaming Deck aggregation platform enables operators to access a wide range of casino content through a single integration, helping businesses scale efficiently while delivering diverse gaming experiences to players worldwide.

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