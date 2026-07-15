Mongolia's Fall Season: Eagle Hunters, 10,000 Horses, and the Adventure of a Lifetime

Mongolian horses Mongolia's 4x4 self-drive tours offer amazing views Erdene Zuu Monastery is a historc landmark Where history meets nature: Mongolia is rich in stunning places Mongolia tour through impressive landscapes

A golden-season escape for Singapore travellers seeking Central Asia's greatest living traditions

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Singapore's travellers look for a cooler, culture-rich escape this September to November, Mongolia's autumn season delivers one of the world's most extraordinary festival calendars - from golden eagles diving off Altai cliffs to 10,000 horses thundering across the snow-dusted steppe. Explorer.Company offers curated self-drives to the most exciting places, tailored for every interest, budget and timing.Three eagle hunter festivals, one ancient traditionsIn the Altai Mountains of Western Mongolia, berkutchi (eagle hunters) carry on a UNESCO-recognised tradition older than a thousand years, riding on horseback with trained golden eagles.Three festivals run this season:Altai Nomads Game: September 12 to 13, Altai Village. A community-rooted event with eagle competitions, camel racing, and archery.Sagsai Golden Eagle Festival: Sept 17 to 18, Sagsai Village. Set on the road to Altai Tavan Bogd National Park, with eagle scoring, Kazakh food, and music.Golden Eagle Festival (Main): October 3 to 4, Bayan-Ulgii Province. The flagship event, drawing up to 80 hunters and 1,500+ visitors, with a full parade, eagle contests, horse and camel racing, and archery. Made famous by the 2016 documentary The Eagle Huntress.The Comfort of the ColdIn Khentii, the birthplace of Chinggis Khan , the Talin Tumen Aduu festival draws hundreds of visitors for horse racing, taming competitions, a children's mounted parade, rare-breed showcases, and traditional music, celebrating Mongolia's nomadic horse culture against a snowy steppe backdrop.Go deeper: Islay’s Western Mongolia Expedition with Explorer.CompanyFor a full immersion, Explorer Company offers an 11 to 24 day overland expedition from the Gobi desert to the Altai, carefully curated by drone photographer Islay Joy, travelling 4,300 km by custom 4x4. Highlights include the Tsagaan Suvarga rainbow cliffs, Khongoryn Els sand dunes, and time embedded with eagle hunter families: training demonstrations, traditional dress, and shared meals, before returning via Kharkhorin and nomadic ger stays. The entire expedition can be tailored to specific interests and budgets. An integration of events is possible, too.Prices for "Islay’s Western Mongolia expedition" start from USD 3,500. Full itineraries are available at www.explorer.company.

1 Million stars hotel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.