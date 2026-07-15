Yeah Buddy and United Airlines Jetty 2 Jetty Marathon Unite to Remove 26,000 Plastic Bottles and Plant 2,600 Trees

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Yeah Buddy has partnered with United Airlines Jetty 2 Jetty Marathon to deliver measurable environmental impact. This year, Yeah Buddy has planted 2,600 trees.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

We started Yeah Buddy because we believe every person has an athlete inside them. That belief extends to how we make our products and the impact they have on the world around us.” — Leon Hayes

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yeah Buddy, Australia's premium sustainable running apparel brand, has partnered with United Airlines Jetty 2 Jetty Marathon to deliver measurable environmental impact. Through this three-year official partnership, Yeah Buddy has removed the equivalent of 26,000 plastic water bottles from the ocean and contributed to planting 2,600 trees, with every competitor directly supporting these sustainability efforts.The partnership extends beyond traditional sponsorship. For every exclusive United Airlines Jetty 2 Jetty Yeah Buddy hat distributed at the event, the brand commits to removing ten plastic bottles from the environment and planting one tree. This model transforms the marathon into a platform for collective environmental action, where each competitor's participation directly contributes to measurable change."We started Yeah Buddy because we believe every person has an athlete inside them. That belief extends to how we make our products and the impact they have on the world around us.Partnering with the United Airlines Jetty 2 Jetty Marathon means every single competitor on that start line is contributing to something bigger than their personal best. Twenty-six thousand bottles out of the ocean. Two thousand six hundred trees in the ground. That is what sport can do when the right people come together and wear their running cap proudly." said Leon Hayes, Founder and CEO of Yeah Buddy."This partnership with Yeah Buddy is about more than merchandise, it is about measurable change. In partnership with Yeah Buddy, United Airlines Jetty 2 Jetty Marathon has helped remove the equivalent of 26,000 plastic water bottles from the ocean and contributed to planting 2,600 trees, directly supporting environmental change efforts both locally and globally. It's a powerful reminder that small choices like what we wear can collectively make a meaningful difference.When our community comes together, those choices create a ripple effect that extends well beyond event day. That's the kind of impact we're committed to as we continue to grow United Airlines Jetty 2 Jetty Marathon in a more sustainable and responsible way, ensuring the event leaves a positive legacy for Moreton Bay and beyond," said Luke Edwards, Tourism and Events Moreton Bay CEO.The 40th anniversary of the Jetty 2 Jetty Marathon marks a milestone moment for the event. Yeah Buddy's commitment to environmental stewardship aligns with the marathon's vision of growth that prioritises sustainability and community impact. The partnership runs through 2028, with Yeah Buddy serving as the official running hat supplier as well as a committed sustainability partner. Yeah Buddy is a leading manufacturer of sustainable running caps, running socks, and running apparel and is currently working on developing the world's lightest running belt

Yeah Buddy - The Athlete in each of Us

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