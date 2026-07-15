CSAF, CMSAF discuss readiness and quality of life during Aviano visit

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy—Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sergeantof the Air Force DavidR.Wolfe visited Aviano Air Base, Italy, to engage with Airmen and better understand Aviano's mission, capabilities, and quality of life challenges July 9-11, 2026.

Throughout the visit, Wilsbach and Wolfe met with Airmen across multiple organizations, held an all-call andparticipatedina capabilitiesshowcasethatdemonstratedthe diverse missions of the 31st Fighter Wing.

Mrs. Cindy Wilsbach, wife of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Dr. Doniel Wolfe, wife of the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, also visited to meet with military families and support agencies across base,helpingidentify opportunities to advocate for the needs of the Aviano AB community. While the visit highlighted theexpertiseand accomplishments of Airmen, much of the engagement centered on understanding installation challenges and ongoing efforts to improve quality of life for Airmen and families.

“Today we discussed challenges that impact Airmen and their families. We talked about visa issues, housing, spousal employment and childcare; all those impact readiness,” said Wilsbach. “Part of our job is to take these problems back to D.C. where we will engage with other departments to knock down those barriers.”

The Italian visa process is one challenge Airmen and families face. Dependents and civilian employees must receive an Italian mission visa before entering Italy. Often, visas do not arrive before Airmen must report for duty causing family separation, financial, hardship and workplace adjustment issues.

The 31st FW has focused on reducing the impact to servicemembers by approvingreportingextensions when possible, reinforcing visa requirement messaging through Air Force Personnel Center and tracking local visa trends. Wilsbach and Wolfe’s visit also focused on dormitory conditions and quality of life concerns affecting junior enlisted Airmen. Airmen Dorm Leaders briefed about dormitory challenges while providing a tour of the facilities. This allowed leaders to see firsthand mold and ventilation concerns, ongoing dormitory renovation projects, agingheating, ventilation and air conditioningsystems, and resource challenges affecting maintenance efforts.

Wilsbach and Wolfe learned of the AF Campus app, designed and developed by 31st FW personnel using innovation funding to help streamline communication. The app allows Airmen to communicate and resolve issues directly with ADLs through their phones, receive work order updates and stay informed on dormitory announcements without barriers such as network access.

"Airmen can’t go 12 hours on the flightline working and supporting the mission and then return to inadequate living conditions or broken appliances,” said Staff Sgt. Devon Mendoza, 31st Civil Engineer SquadronADL. “Those things put anadditionalstrain on people who already give so much. One of our main priorities is ensuring ourAirmenhave quality living conditions so they can focus onaccomplishingthe mission.”

In support of that priority, 31st FW is also resurfacing the track at Aviano to provide Wyvern Nation with a more reliable place for fitness and recreation. During the all-call, Wilsbach and Wolfe addressed the ongoing emphasis on physical fitness and the elevated standards of the Air Force fitness test as non-negotiable requirements.

“Physical fitness is directly tied to readiness,” said Wilsbach. “It’s essential to every Airman’s ability to execute the mission under challenging conditions or combat operations.”

This is one of the reasons physical standards have increased recently.

“Those who spend time to make sure that their mental, physical, social, and spiritual readiness are squared away are going to [be better off],” said Wolfe.

By engaging directly with Airmen through facility visits, discussions and an installation-wide all-call, Wilsbach and Wolfe gained insight into the realities of serving overseas and the connection between quality of life, readiness and the 31st FW’s ability to generate combat airpower in support of NATO and regional securityobjectives.

“Taking care of Airmen and families enables our priorities of readiness and modernization,” said Wolfe. “Readiness begins with the individual. When leaders create an environment where Airmen can grow, develop and thrive, quality of life becomes a combat capability, not a convenience.”