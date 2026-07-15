Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli delivers keynote address at the Nelson Mandela Day Student Leadership Dialogue and Student Services Expo at Eastcape Midlands TVET College, Makhanda Campus, 15 Jul

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, deliver a keynote address at the Nelson Mandela Day Student Leadership Dialogue and Student Services Expo at Eastcape Midlands TVET College, Makhanda Campus, in the Eastern Cape.

The event, held in partnership with the Department of Higher Education and Training and Eastcape Midlands TVET College, forms part of the Nelson Mandela Day commemorations.

The Deputy Minister will engage with students on the importance of ethical leadership, active citizenship, youth development, and nation building, while encouraging young people to become agents of positive change in their communities, in the spirit of Nelson Mandela's enduring legacy.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 15 July 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: Eastcape Midlands TVET College, Makhanda Campus, Eastern Cape

Media enquiries: Mandisa Mbele: 082 580 2213 / MandisaM@Presidency.gov.za

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