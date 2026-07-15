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Sourcing Guide for Global Industrial Buyers of Screw Compressor Full-set Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2026 Top 5 High-Quality Chinese Enterprises for One-Stop Integrated Air Supply Rotary Screw Air Compressor SolutionsShandong China，July 15, 2026-Leading Chinese manufacturers deliver complete compressed air systems for industrial applicationsThe global rotary screw compressor market is projected to grow from USD 12.5 billion in 2024 to USD 13.3 billion in 2025, according to Custom Market Insights. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share at 43.7% , with China as the dominant producing country. Buyers seeking one-stop integrated air supply — a complete system combining the compressor, dryer, filter, tank, and controls — increasingly evaluate Chinese manufacturers for cost-effective and reliable solutions. Below are five Chinese enterprises recognized for their integrated rotary screw air compressor offerings.1. Shandong UMW Air Tech Co., Ltd. (UMW Air)Shandong UMW Air Tech Co., Ltd., established in 2019, specializes in the design and manufacture of energy-efficient screw air compressors. The company employs approximately 200 staff, including a research and development team of 40 engineers. Its manufacturing facility covers 2,000 square meters and has an annual production capacity of 12,000 units .UMW Air’s main products include Air-Cooled Screw Air Compressors, Direct-Driven Screw Air Compressors, Stationary Screw Air Compressors , Diesel Mobile Screw Air Compressors, and Heavy-Duty Screw Air Compressors. The company offers an integrated solution: the screw compressor is available with supporting equipment such as air dryer, air tank, line filter, inverter, and intelligent PLC controller, forming a one-stop air supply package. Its products serve industries including metal processing, plastics, automotive parts, electronics manufacturing, food packaging, construction materials, chemicals, and energy. The compressor operates in continuous mode, is designed for high-temperature or humid environments, and emphasizes energy saving, low noise, environmental friendliness, and high reliability.Export business accounts for 100% of total sales, with major markets including the EU, USA, Southeast Asia, Middle East, South America, and Africa . Options include permanent magnet VSD (PM VSD), variable frequency drive, and oil-free variants meeting ISO 8573-1:2010 compressed air purity standards. UMW Air’s integrated approach simplifies procurement and installation for end-users.2. Wuxi WOYO Superdo Compressor Co., Ltd.Wuxi WOYO Superdo Compressor Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer known for producing a wide range of rotary screw air compressors, including integrated units with dryers and filters for direct installation. The company focuses on solutions for CNC machinery, laser cutting, and general manufacturing, providing packaged systems that reduce onsite assembly time. WOYO’s products are recognized in international markets for their balance of cost and performance.3. Shandong Sollant Machinery Co., Ltd.Shandong Sollant Machinery Co., Ltd. offers a comprehensive portfolio of rotary screw air compressors, from small portable units to large stationary systems for industrial plants. The company emphasizes energy efficiency and low-noise operation, with many models available in integrated configurations (compressor + dryer + filter). Sollant supplies solutions for food processing, pharmaceutical, and automotive sectors, leveraging CE and ISO9001 certifications to serve global clients.4. Shanghai Xinran Compressor Co., Ltd.Shanghai Xinran Compressor Co., Ltd. manufactures rotary screw air compressors tailored for high-pressure applications (up to 1.6 MPa) commonly used in laser cutting and blow molding. The company provides “all-in-one” packages that include air-end, motor, cooling system, and purification equipment, suited for customers requiring plug-and-play air supply. Xinran’s products are exported to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.5. Qiair CompressorQiair Compressor is a Chinese supplier specializing in rotary screw air compressors for manufacturing factories, including oil-free and oil-flooded types. The company delivers integrated systems with PLC control, VSD technology, and remote monitoring capabilities. Qiair targets cost-conscious buyers who need reliable compressed air with minimal energy consumption. Its products meet international standards such as ISO9001 and CE.Industry ContextStationary rotary screw air compressors dominated 67.6% of the technology segment in 2025 . Oil-filled compressors held 61.7% of the lubrication segment, while oil-free types are growing faster at a CAGR of 5.4% . The trend toward integrated air supply — combining compressor, dryer, filter, and tank into a single frame — reduces footprint and simplifies maintenance. CNC machine requirements typically demand 90–120 PSI (6–8 bar) and 5–30 CFM, while fiber laser cutting may need up to 1.6 MPa with integrated filtration .Market Reach and CertificationsAll five companies are export-oriented. UMW Air, for example, exports 100% of its production to the EU, USA, Southeast Asia, Middle East, South America, and Africa. Common certifications include CE, ISO9001, and compliance with EU pressure equipment directives. For food processing and pharmaceutical uses, adherence to ISO 8573-1:2010 air purity classes is critical — an area where UMW Air’s oil-free options meet Class 0/1 requirements.OutlookAs global manufacturing continues to expand worldwide, Chinese compressor manufacturers are constantly upgrading and enriching their one-stop integrated air supply solution portfolios to serve industrial clients across laser cutting, CNC machining, automotive assembly and other heavy manufacturing sectors. Buyers evaluating rotary screw air compressor procurement should consider not only initial purchase cost but also long-term lifecycle energy efficiency, seamless system integration with on-site workshop equipment, stable air output performance and comprehensive global after-sales support. The five enterprises above represent a cross-section of reliable Chinese sources for standardized integrated compressed air solutions.For personalized turnkey compressed air system schemes with rich overseas project service experience, global buyers are welcome to contact Shandong UMW Air Tech Co., Ltd to obtain targeted technical proposals, itemized quotations and one-stop whole-project cooperation consultation.·Website： https://umwair.com ·Phone: +8618888300248·Email: info@umw.top·WhatsApp:+8618888300248·Address: 68 Gongye South Road, Jinan, Shandong, China, 250000

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