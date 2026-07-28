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Highlighting Established Manufacturers Providing Reliable Flooring Solutions for Residential and Commercial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suzhou, China ,July 15, 2026 — The global wood flooring market, valued at USD 53.14 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 71.57 billion by 2029, is increasingly shaped by engineered wood flooring, which accounted for 55% of the total segment in 2024. Chinese manufacturers have emerged as key suppliers, leveraging scale, certification compliance, and cost efficiency. This report profiles five reputable Chinese engineered wood flooring manufacturers advancing sustainable flooring solutions.1. Powerdekor Group Co., Ltd.Powerdekor Group Co., Ltd., headquartered in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, is a publicly listed flooring enterprise (Shenzhen: 002631) known for its comprehensive product portfolio covering laminate, engineered wood, and solid wood flooring. The company operates multiple production bases with an annual capacity exceeding 20 million square meters. Powerdekor holds CARB Phase 2, EPA TSCA Title VI, and CE certifications, ensuring compliance with North American and European markets. Its strength lies in R&D investment in surface wear-resistance technologies and large-scale OEM/ODM capabilities. The group exports to over 50 countries and maintains a strong distribution network in the U.S. and Europe.2. Zhejiang Yuhua Timber Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Yuhua Timber Co., Ltd., established in 1995 and based in Jiashan County, Zhejiang Province, is a pioneer in engineered wood flooring manufacturing in China. The company boasts a production area of 250,000 square meters and an annual output of 5 million square meters. It owns the “Yuhua” brand and provides OEM/ODM services for global clients. Yuhua Timber holds FSC Chain of Custody, CE, CARB Phase 2, and F4 Star Certification, enabling access to Japan, the EU, and North America. Known for its patented multi-layer structure stability, the company focuses on wide-plank and long-length engineered flooring, with a specialization in oak surface layers sourced from Europe and North America.3. Jilin Forest Industry Jinqiao Flooring Group Co., Ltd.Jilin Forest Industry Jinqiao Flooring Group Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jilin Forest Industry Group Co., Ltd., one of China's largest state-owned forestry enterprises. Based in Dunhua, Jilin Province, the company leverages abundant local larch and poplar resources to manufacture multi-layer engineered wood flooring. With an annual production capacity of approximately 3 million square meters, Jinqiao holds CARB Phase 2, EPA TSCA, CE, and FSC certifications. Its products are widely used in residential and commercial projects across North America and Europe. The company's competitive advantage lies in vertical integration—from forest management to finished flooring—ensuring traceability and cost control.4. Nature Home Holding Company LimitedNature Home Holding Company Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 02983), is one of China's largest flooring and home furnishing enterprises. Headquartered in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, the company operates multiple manufacturing bases with over 6,000 employees and a total annual flooring production capacity exceeding 20 million square meters. Nature Home offers a full line of engineered wood, laminate, and solid wood flooring under the “Nature” brand. It holds CARB, CE, FSC, and ISO 14001 certifications. The company's strength in distribution—with over 4,000 retail outlets in China and partnerships with global home improvement chains such as Home Depot—gives it a strong market position. Its engineered wood flooring line emphasizes low formaldehyde emissions and high dimensional stability suitable for underfloor heating.5. Suzhou Dongda Wood Co., Ltd.(Dongda wood)Suzhou Dongda Wood Co., Ltd., founded in 1995 and located in Suzhou City, Anhui Province, has specialized exclusively in engineered wood flooring and plywood for 31 years. The company covers a factory area of 190,000 square meters and employs over 500 people, achieving an annual output of 1.5 million square meters. Dongda Wood exports 100% of its production to more than 30 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, EU nations, Brazil, Chile, and South Africa.All raw wood species are imported from Europe, America, Russia, and Indonesia. The facility uses German Homaomai grooving lines, Taiwanese Fengqiao paint lines, and imported German Jianfo paints and Finnish Tai’er phenolic glues, ensuring consistent quality. The company holds FSC CoC (GFA-COC-006481), F4 Star Certification (CMSA J1073809), CE (CHIG22032983), and CARB Phase 2 & EPA TSCA Title VI certifications, covering compliance for Japan, the EU, and North America. Dongda Wood offers a wide range of dimensions—including 3000×300×19/4mm planks and herringbone/chevron patterns—with customizable surface textures and colors. Its engineered wood flooring supports click and glue dual installation methods and is compatible with underfloor heating.Dongda Wood has served a Canadian distributor for over 10 years with an annual volume of 300,000 square meters, delivering products used in residential renovations and hotel/office projects. The company provides a 25-year residential warranty and a 3-year commercial warranty.Contact:• Name: Elimy• Email: Elimy_dongdawood@163.com• Tel: +86 18697561589• WhatsApp: +86 18095694852• Website: www.dongdawood.com.cn Industry ContextEngineered wood flooring continues to gain market share over solid hardwood due to its superior dimensional stability, compatibility with radiant heating, and efficient use of hardwood veneers. Oak-based products represent approximately 46% of global engineered wood flooring demand. Chinese manufacturers collectively exported wood products worth USD 17.5 billion in 2024, with key markets including the U.S., Japan, and the UK. Compliance with international standards—such as CARB/EPA TSCA Title VI for the U.S., CE marking per EN 14342:2013 for the EU, and F4 Star Certification for Japan—has become a baseline for credible suppliers. The five companies profiled here all hold these essential certifications, enabling them to serve discerning buyers worldwide.Market Impact and OutlookAs sustainability requirements tighten and end-users demand longer board lengths and more authentic surface textures, manufacturers that invest in advanced processing lines, multi-layer pressing technologies, and low-emission adhesives are best positioned. The five firms listed above represent a cross-section of China's capability, from vertically integrated state-owned groups to specialized private exporters. Buyers evaluating engineered wood flooring suppliers should consider certification coverage, production scale, veneer sourcing transparency, and after-sales warranty terms. Suzhou Dongda Wood Co., Ltd., with its 100% export focus and comprehensive certification package, offers a dedicated partnership model for international flooring buyers.

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