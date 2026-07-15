Recycled Glass Market Size to Reach 0.04 Billion by 2030 with 4 CAGR

Recycled Glass Market Report 2026 Regions Recycled Glass Market Report 2026 Segments Recycled Glass Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Recycled Glass Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Recycled Glass market to surpass $4 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Glass And Glass Products market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $260 billion by 2030, with Recycled Glass to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Metal And Mineral industry, which is expected to be $9,886 billion by 2030, the Recycled Glass market is estimated to account for nearly 0.04% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Recycled Glass Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the recycled glass market in 2030, valued at $1.5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of circular economy practices across packaging and construction industries, rising demand for sustainable raw materials in glass manufacturing, expansion of municipal and industrial glass waste collection systems, growing use of recycled glass in cement, abrasives, and decorative applications, supportive government policies promoting recycling and waste reduction, and increasing investments in material recovery and recycling infrastructure across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Recycled Glass Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the recycled glass market in 2030, valued at $0.9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to increasing demand for sustainable packaging materials across food and beverage industries, rising adoption of recycled glass in construction aggregates and road infrastructure projects, expansion of state-level recycling mandates and landfill diversion programs, growing investments in advanced glass sorting and processing technologies, strong participation of municipal waste management systems, and increasing corporate commitments toward sustainability and circular economy initiatives across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Recycled Glass Market In 2030?

The recycled glass market is segmented by product into cullet, crushed glass, and glass powder. The crushed glass market will be the largest segment of the recycled glass market segmented by product, accounting for 40% or $2 billion of the total in 2030. The crushed glass market will be supported by the increasing use in road construction and asphalt applications, rising demand for abrasive blasting materials in industrial cleaning processes, growing adoption in decorative landscaping and architectural applications, expansion of large-scale infrastructure and public works projects, improved efficiency in glass crushing and processing technologies, and strong utilization across construction and industrial manufacturing sectors focused on cost-effective secondary raw materials.

The recycled glass market is segmented by source into deposit program, drop off or buy back centers, and curb side pickups.

The recycled glass market is segmented by application into bottle and container, flat glass, fiberglass, highway beds, abrasives, fillers, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Recycled Glass Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the recycled glass market leading up to 2030 is 4%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Recycled Glass Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global recycled glass market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to strengthen circular economy and sustainability initiatives, increase demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective manufacturing processes, and expand utilization of recycled glass across construction and industrial applications worldwide.

Growing Focus On Environmental Sustainability And Circular Economy - The growing focus on environmental sustainability and circular economy is expected to become a key growth driver for the recycled glass market by 2030. The increasing global emphasis on environmental sustainability is a major driver for the recycled glass market, as governments, industries, and consumers are actively seeking ways to reduce waste and conserve natural resources. Recycled glass supports a circular economy by reusing materials that would otherwise end up in landfills, thereby minimizing environmental impact. This aligns with stricter regulations on waste management and recycling targets across regions, encouraging manufacturers to incorporate cullet into production processes. Additionally, companies are adopting sustainable packaging strategies to enhance brand value and meet ESG goals, which further boosts demand for recycled glass. As a result, the growing focus on environmental sustainability and circular economy is anticipated to contribute to 1.9% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient And Cost-Effective Production - The rising demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective production is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the recycled glass market by 2030. Recycled glass plays a critical role in reducing energy consumption during glass manufacturing, which directly drives its adoption across industries. The use of cullet lowers the melting temperature required in furnaces, resulting in significant energy savings and reduced fuel costs for manufacturers. This improved cost efficiency makes recycled glass an economically attractive raw material compared to virgin inputs. Furthermore, reduced energy usage also decreases greenhouse gas emissions, helping companies comply with environmental regulations while optimizing operational expenses. Consequently, the rising demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective production is projected to contribute to around 1.6% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Adoption In Construction And Industrial Applications - The increasing adoption in construction and industrial applications is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the recycled glass market by 2030. The expanding use of recycled glass in construction and industrial sectors is another strong growth driver for the market. Recycled glass is widely utilized in products such as fiberglass insulation, glass fiber reinforced concrete, and other building materials due to its durability, strength, and thermal properties. Infrastructure development and green building initiatives are accelerating demand for sustainable construction materials, where recycled glass serves as a viable substitute for traditional raw materials. Moreover, its application in insulation solutions supports energy-efficient buildings, further aligning with global sustainability goals. Therefore, the increasing adoption in construction and industrial applications is projected to contribute to approximately 1.2% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Recycled Glass Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the cullet market, the crushed glass market, and the glass powder market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $0.8 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing utilization of recycled glass in sustainable packaging solutions, rising demand from construction and infrastructure development projects, expanding applications in road base and aggregate materials, growing adoption of glass powder in cement and composite manufacturing, improvements in sorting, crushing, and purification technologies, and strengthening industrial focus on resource efficiency and cost-effective raw material substitution. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on reducing industrial waste, improving material circularity, and supporting sustainable manufacturing practices, fuelling transformative growth within the broader materials industry.

The cullet market is projected to grow by $0.3 billion, the crushed glass market by $0.3 billion, and the glass powder market by $0.2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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