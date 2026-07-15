Real Estate Software Market Forecast To Hit $22Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Real Estate Software Market Report 2026 Regions Real Estate Software Market Report 2026 Segments Real Estate Software Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Real Estate Software Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Software market to surpass $22 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Other Software market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $113 billion by 2030, with Real Estate Software to represent around 19% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Real Estate Software market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Real Estate Software Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the real estate software market in 2030, valued at $8.4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization and large-scale real estate development activities across emerging economies, increasing digital transformation initiatives among property developers and real estate agencies, growing adoption of cloud-based platforms for centralized property operations, rising demand for data-driven decision-making and portfolio optimization tools, and expanding investments in smart city projects that require advanced real estate management solutions.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Real Estate Software Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the real estate software market in 2030, valued at $7.5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4.5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of PropTech solutions across residential and commercial property sectors, increasing utilization of AI-powered analytics for asset management and tenant engagement, growing demand for automated leasing, accounting, and maintenance workflows, rising focus on operational efficiency and occupancy optimization among property owners, and continuous investments in digital platforms that enhance customer experience and property transaction processes.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Real Estate Software Market In 2030?

The real estate software market is segmented by product into enterprise resource planning (ERP), property management system (PMS), and customer relationship management (CRM). The property management system (PMS) market will be the largest segment of the real estate software market segmented by product, accounting for 48% or $10 billion of the total in 2030. The property management system (PMS) market will be supported by the increasing need for automated rent collection and lease administration, growing demand for real-time property monitoring and maintenance management capabilities, rising adoption of integrated tenant communication and service request platforms, expanding property portfolios managed by professional real estate firms, and continuous software enhancements that improve operational visibility, compliance management, and asset performance across residential and commercial properties.

The real estate software market is segmented by deployment type into cloud and on-premise.

The real estate software market is segmented by application into commercial and residential.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Real Estate Software Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the real estate software market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Real Estate Software Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global real estate software market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate cloud-based digital transformation across property operations, enhance efficiency through intelligent property management solutions, and strengthen adoption of smart city and proptech technologies across the global real estate ecosystem.

Rising Adoption Of Cloud-Based Solutions - The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions is expected to become a key growth driver for the real estate software market by 2030. Real estate organizations are increasingly migrating from legacy systems to cloud platforms to improve scalability, accessibility, and operational flexibility. Cloud-based software enables seamless collaboration across multiple locations, supports remote property management activities, and reduces infrastructure maintenance costs. The ability to access real-time information and deploy software updates efficiently is further accelerating adoption among property owners and managers. As a result, the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Growing Demand For Digital Property Management - The growing demand for digital property management is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the real estate software market by 2030. Property owners and management companies are increasingly implementing digital platforms to streamline leasing, maintenance scheduling, rent collection, and tenant communications. These solutions improve operational transparency, enhance service quality, and reduce administrative workloads across residential and commercial portfolios. The need for centralized management of expanding property assets is further encouraging software deployment throughout the industry. Consequently, the growing demand for digital property management is projected to contribute around 2.9% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Smart Cities And Proptech Ecosystem - The expansion of smart cities and proptech ecosystem is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the real estate software market by 2030. The increasing integration of connected infrastructure, intelligent buildings, and digital urban services is creating demand for advanced software platforms capable of managing complex real estate environments. Proptech innovations are enabling enhanced asset monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven property optimization, supporting more efficient real estate operations. Additionally, collaboration between technology providers, developers, and municipal authorities is accelerating software adoption across modern urban developments. Therefore, the expansion of smart cities and proptech ecosystem is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Real Estate Software Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market, the property management system (PMS) market, and the customer relationship management (CRM) market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $9 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising adoption of integrated software platforms across real estate enterprises, increasing focus on workflow automation and operational efficiency, growing demand for tenant-centric digital engagement tools, and expanding investments in analytics-driven solutions for property performance optimization. This momentum reflects the real estate industry's transition toward intelligent digital ecosystems, improving asset management capabilities, enhancing customer experiences, and accelerating software adoption across the global property sector.

The property management system (PMS) market is projected to grow by $4 billion, the customer relationship management (CRM) market by $3 billion, and the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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