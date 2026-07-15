Dr. Shin Seung Hun of VandS Hair Clinic Advances Complex Hair Restoration

The modern reception area at VandS Hair Clinic reflects the clinic's commitment to patient comfort throughout every stage of the hair restoration journey. The reception area at VandS Hair Clinic welcomes patients with a modern environment designed to support a comfortable and personalized treatment experience. Dr. Shin Seung Hun performs a customized non-shaven FUE procedure at VandS Hair Clinic, emphasizing precision and natural-looking results.

Advanced non-shaven FUE, PRP, and structured postoperative care help VandS Hair Clinic deliver personalized solutions for complex hair restoration.

Hair transplantation should be approached as a long-term medical journey. Our goal is to support every stage, from surgical planning to healthy hair growth.” — Dr. Shin Seung Hun

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With growing international interest in natural-looking hair transplantation, patients are placing greater importance on clinics capable of managing complex procedures alongside conventional hair restoration treatments. VandS Hair Clinic is responding to this growing need with specialized non-shaven Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) techniques designed for patients with scalp scarring, previous cosmetic procedures, and complex hair restoration requirements.

While conventional hair transplantation primarily focuses on filling areas affected by hair loss, scar tissue presents a significantly different surgical challenge. Reduced blood circulation, changes in tissue quality, and altered follicle angles require individualized planning and advanced implantation strategies to achieve stable graft survival and natural cosmetic outcomes.

VandS Hair Clinic has established a treatment protocol specifically developed for these complex situations. Patients who have previously undergone procedures such as forehead reduction surgery, facelift surgery, or other operations that leave scalp scars receive personalized surgical planning based on scar characteristics, surrounding hair direction, follicle angle, and existing density. Rather than simply transplanting follicles into scar tissue, the clinic focuses on rebuilding a natural hair pattern that blends seamlessly with the surrounding scalp.

The clinic's non-shaven FUE technique also allows many patients to undergo hair transplantation without shaving the entire donor area, reducing visible signs of surgery and making the procedure particularly attractive for individuals who wish to return to their daily routine with minimal disruption.

Recognizing that successful hair restoration extends beyond the operating room, VandS Hair Clinic has incorporated regenerative treatment strategies into its overall medical protocol. During surgery, the clinic routinely utilizes Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) prepared from the patient's own blood to deliver concentrated growth factors to the treated area. This approach supports tissue recovery following transplantation and helps create favorable conditions during the early healing phase.

Postoperative management continues through a structured follow-up program that includes Haircell Therapy, which is designed to promote scalp microcirculation and support cellular activity during recovery. By combining surgical precision with ongoing scalp care, the clinic aims to provide an environment that encourages healthy follicle adaptation and progressive hair growth throughout the recovery period.

Hair transplantation is widely recognized as a process that unfolds over many months rather than a single procedure completed in one day. Because final hair density and maturation typically continue to develop for up to one year, VandS Hair Clinic has built a long-term care system that follows patients through each stage of recovery. This comprehensive management program has become particularly valuable for international patients seeking continuity of care after returning to their home countries.

The clinic's medical philosophy is further supported by continuous academic participation. Representative Director Dr. Shin Seung Hun has presented clinical research and surgical innovations at major scientific meetings, including the annual conferences of the Korean Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (KSHRS). Over the past several years, his academic presentations have covered subjects such as non-shaven FUE techniques, practical methods for improving surgical efficiency and intraoperative precision, advances in time-efficient follicular unit extraction, and emerging topical therapeutic options for hair loss management. These ongoing contributions reflect the clinic's commitment to advancing evidence-based hair restoration while continuously refining its clinical practice.

As international interest in Korean medical technology continues to expand, VandS Hair Clinic is attracting patients from Japan, across Asia, and other regions seeking highly individualized treatment plans for both conventional and challenging hair restoration cases. By integrating advanced FUE techniques with regenerative scalp management and long-term postoperative care, the clinic continues to strengthen its position as a destination for comprehensive hair restoration.

Representative Directors Dr. Shin Seung Hun and Dr. Lee Young Jin said, "Every scalp presents a different biological environment, particularly in patients with previous surgery or scar tissue. Our goal is to develop treatment strategies that address these individual differences while combining advanced surgical techniques with comprehensive postoperative care. Through continuous clinical research and patient-centered innovation, we will continue striving to deliver safe, natural-looking, and lasting outcomes for patients from around the world."

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