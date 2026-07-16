TV Anime 'BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA' Fairy Visual Revealed! Official Website Taken Over by Viola

BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA Fairy Visual Look at them. They were so happy and innocent. Until she shows up.

TV Anime "BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA" is taken over by the ominous villainess, Viola.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bushiroad Inc. (Headquarters: Nakano-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & President: Takaaki Kidani; hereafter, Bushiroad) revealed a fairy visual after the broadcast of episode #5 of the TV anime "BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA" on Thursday, July 16, 2026. We also announce the update of the official website content.

■TV Anime "BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA" Fairy Visual Revealed

The fairy visual for the TV anime "BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA" has been released.



■TV Anime "BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA" 3rd Promotional Video Released

A new PV for the TV anime "BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA" has been released. This PV focuses on Viola, featuring footage from episodes #1 to #5 that have been broadcast so far.



■TV Anime "BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA" Official Website Visual Renewed

In conjunction with the release of the fairy visual for the TV anime "BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA," the visual on the official website has been renewed. You can enjoy a dark atmosphere matching the fairy visual.



Click here for the TV Anime "BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA" Official Website



■TV Anime "BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA" Broadcast and Streaming Information

The TV anime "BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA" is currently being broadcast and streamed on various broadcasting stations and streaming platforms.

https://bio.to/animeYMMT



■About "BanG Dream!"

“BanG Dream!” is a next-generation girls' band project where characters and live performances are linked. It involves a mix of media, including anime, games, and real-life concerts. The voice actresses for the bands—"Poppin'Party," "Roselia," "Morfonica," "RAISE A SUILEN," "MyGO!!!!!," "Ave Mujica," and "Mugendai MewType"—have actually formed bands and are actively performing live with real instruments.

Having celebrated its 11th anniversary on February 28, 2026, "BanG Dream!" is currently streaming the mini-anime "GANSO! BanG Dream Chan," consisting of 52 episodes over a period of one year.

Additionally, the TV anime "BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA," starring Mugendai MewType, is being broadcast on various distribution platforms.

Furthermore, a new film, "Ave Mujica - prima aurora - ," which is a sequel to the TV anime "BanG Dream! It's MyGO!!!!!" and "Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - ," is scheduled for release in the fall of 2026, followed by the broadcast of a sequel TV anime in January 2027.

The release of the new mobile game "BanG Dream! Our Notes" is also anticipated, and the project continues to expand in various directions even after its 10th anniversary.



※When publishing, please include the following credit:

©BanG Dream! Project

Anime "BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA" 3rd PV

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