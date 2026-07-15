AiBusinessTeam.com Introduces a New Way for Entrepreneurs to Talk to Their Business

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Unified AI business platform connects websites, products, marketing, email, planning, and QuickBooks data to deliver complete answers and actionable next steps.

AiBusinessTeam was not built to make AI look impressive, it was built to help people get meaningful work done, serve more customers, and build something of their own.” — Damion Hollomon

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AiBusinessTeam has introduced a new way for small-business owners, founders, freelancers, and creators to understand and manage their companies: by simply talking or texting with their business.Instead of moving between separate tools for accounting, websites, advertising, email, social media, documents, and planning, business owners can use AiBusinessTeam to bring their essential business context into one connected environment.Users can ask questions such as, “How did we perform this month?”, “Which invoices are overdue?”, “What product should I promote next?” or “What should I focus on this week?” AiBusinessTeam can then respond in plain language, identify priorities, recommend next steps, and help execute the work.“Most software only understands one part of a company,” said Damion Hollomon, founder of AiBusinessTeam. “QuickBooks knows your books. A website builder knows your website. An advertising platform knows your campaigns. But a business does not operate in pieces. AiBusinessTeam was created to help owners see and act on the complete picture.”One Business, One Intelligent TeamAiBusinessTeam combines capabilities that business owners commonly access through multiple disconnected services, including:AI business agentsWebsite and product creationAdvertising and social-media contentDocument generationTeam Inbox email managementSmart AI email repliesSMS conversations with an AI teamQuickBooks-connected financial contextBusiness planning and recommendationsTasks, follow-ups, and ongoing operationsA user might text, “How did we do this week?” and receive a response explaining revenue changes, overdue invoices, product performance, advertising activity, and customer issues. The system can then prepare follow-ups, recommend priorities, and develop an understandable action plan.This approach moves AI beyond answering isolated questions. AiBusinessTeam is designed to connect information from across the company and help transform that understanding into execution.AiBusinessTeam’s Team Inbox allows users to forward emails, receipts, contracts, files, customer requests, and ideas to a dedicated @aibusinessteam.ai address.The AI team can classify incoming information, summarize it, create tasks, recommend actions, and route items appropriately. Users may also provide instructions for handling recurring messages. When an incoming email clearly matches those instructions, the system can write and send a response automatically. Messages that do not match remain available for the owner’s review.“The inbox should not just collect work,” Hollomon said. “It should help complete it.”Built for People Who Never Had a Business TeamAiBusinessTeam was developed for people with valuable ideas and skills who may not have employees, investors, agencies, technical partners, or large operating budgets.Users can build a new business through the platform or keep an existing website and use AiBusinessTeam for marketing, communication, financial insight, planning, and management. The platform is designed to provide flexibility rather than requiring an all-or-nothing transition.The company’s guiding philosophy is straightforward: AI should not create more complexity or require business owners to become technical experts.“AiBusinessTeam was not built to make AI look impressive,” Hollomon said. “It was built to help people get meaningful work done, serve more customers, and build something of their own.”AiBusinessTeam’s long-term mission is to become the world’s most effective business-growing platform by giving entrepreneurs access to the context, tools, and support traditionally available only to larger organizations.About AiBusinessTeamAiBusinessTeam is an AI business operating platform that helps entrepreneurs start, run, and grow companies with a connected AI team. The platform brings websites, products, marketing, email, SMS, financial context, documents, planning, and business operations together in one workspace.Learn more at AiBusinessTeam.com

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