New XJTLU joint centre was launched at low-altitude symposium in Suzhou

Low-altitude economy refers to the emerging economic activities in the low-altitude airspace, usually up to 1,000 metres; it encompasses unmanned drones, flying cars, and electric vertical take-off and landing. On 27 June, the "Symposium on Low-Altitude Support Facility Construction and Low-Altitude Scenario Operations" was held at the Suzhou International Expo Centre. It was co-organised by the XJTLU Low-Altitude Innovation Research Institute and the XIPU Institution, and supported by Suzhou Industrial Park Low-Altitude Industry Development Co., Ltd.

The symposium convened top experts and industry leaders from research institutes, telecom operators, aircraft manufacturers, and industrial platforms spanning the low-altitude economy value chain.

Participants engaged in substantive discussions on key themes, including low-altitude safety management, intelligent networking, sensing technologies, and AI-driven infrastructure.

Professor Shugong Xu

Professor Shugong Xu, Director of the XJTLU Low-Altitude Innovation Research Institute, moderated the first half of the session. He noted that the low-altitude economy is transitioning from concept to implementation, stressing the need to build a robust safety foundation and remove bottlenecks.

Zhan Li, Deputy Director of the Suzhou Development and Reform Commission, then delivered the opening address, presenting Suzhou's blueprint built on "safety first, scenario-driven, and ecosystem synergy".

Zhan Li, Deputy Director of the Suzhou Development and Reform Commission

During the symposium, the "Low-Altitude Technology Joint Transformation Centre – Urban Low-Altitude Scenario Application Ecosystem Partner Programme" was officially launched, unveiling 12 ecosystem partners.

As core initiators, the XJTLU Low-Altitude Innovation Research Institute and the XIPU Institution signed in-depth cooperation agreements with Suzhou Aviation Industry Group, the Institute of Aerospace Information Technology at Zhejiang University, the Low-Altitude Economy Division of the International Digital Economy Academy (IDEA), China Mobile Suzhou Branch, Raytron, United Aircraft Corporation, and other institutions. This marks the formal establishment of a collaborative framework uniting government, industry, academia, and society in Suzhou's low-altitude economy.

Professor Yu Song, Director of the XIPU Institution, attended the launch ceremony as a representative of the ecosystem partners, highlighting XJTLU's dual strengths in interdisciplinary research and industrial ecosystem development.

Unveiling of the Low-Altitude Technology Joint Transformation Centre – Urban Low-Altitude Scenario Application Ecosystem Partner Programme

In the keynote session, four core topics highlighted low-altitude support facility construction:

Bing Zhang, Deputy Director of the Optoelectronic Systems Department at the 27th Research Institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC 27), outlined three major pain points: sensing, identification, and response, and proposed an integrated smart solution;

Dong Liu, Industry Director for Low-Altitude Intelligent Networking at China Mobile (Chengdu) Industrial Research Institute, shared the operator's transformation from a traditional "pipeline provider" to a "comprehensive service provider" for low-altitude new infrastructure;

Yuxin Li, Manager of the Industrial Products Division at Raytron, demonstrated the practical capabilities of domestically produced infrared and microwave sensing technologies in complex environments; and

Quan Zhou, Ecosystem Cooperation Expert at Yunsheng Intelligence, discussed how AI enables low-altitude infrastructure to evolve from "static support" to "dynamic empowerment".

Bing Zhang, Deputy Director of the Optoelectronic Systems Department at the CETC 27

The second roundtable was moderated by Haixia Liu, Executive Director of Suzhou Industrial Park Low-Altitude Industry Development Co., Ltd, and featured five distinguished guests, including Heng Wang, Chief Engineer of the General Department of Space Engineering of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), and Professor Jun Tang, Director of the Institute of Aerospace Information Technology at Zhejiang University.

They discussed routine low-altitude operations in dense urban areas and the creation of a demonstration for the segregated airspace over Jinji Lake in Suzhou. The dialogue addressed industry pain points, such as the absence of standards, unresolved airspace coordination, and unclear profitability models, while offering diverse perspectives on practical implementation.

From left to right: Haixia Liu, Hua Zhang, Jun Tang, Heng Wang, Yuehua Meng, and Dalong Luan

As a key academic highlight of the symposium, Professor Shugong Xu delivered a keynote on "Prospects for Key Intelligent Connected Technologies for Low-Altitude Operations". He drew on connected-vehicle experience to propose a roadmap integrating low-altitude intelligence with vehicle-road collaboration, offering a fresh perspective on the efficiency and safety of low-altitude operations.

In the final session, Dr Shipeng Li, Executive Dean of IDEA, presented a report titled "The Evolution of Low-Altitude Economy: Developing Step by Step According to Local Conditions", stressing it is "a marathon that demands respect for natural laws and steady progress", tempering industry enthusiasm.

Dr Shipeng Li, Executive Dean of the IDEA

This symposium illustrates XJTLU's deep engagement in Suzhou's regional development and its commitment to advancing integration across industry, academia, research, government, and society.

Looking ahead, XJTLU will continue to leverage its international research strengths and interdisciplinary talent through platforms such as the Low-Altitude Innovation Research Institute and the XIPU Institution. In collaboration with its ecosystem partners, the University will help Suzhou become a national benchmark for developing the high-quality low-altitude economy.

Text and images courtesy of XJTLU Low-Altitude Innovation Research Institute

Edited by Marria Qibtia Sikandar Nagra, Xinmin Han, and Vionna Fiducia Theja