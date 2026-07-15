Private Jet Operators Hold Just 22% of Page One for Their Own Flights

Eight leading charter brokers average a Domain Rating of 55. The 97 operators in the Index average 33. Source: Private Jet SEO Index 2026, Ahrefs data, July 2026. Every region trails the broker average of 55. Middle East operators score weakest at 21 despite operating some of the world's highest-value fleets. Page-one results for ten high-intent charter searches, classified by business model. Operators hold 22%, brokers and marketplaces 74%. London to Nice has no operator on page one at all.

First Private Jet SEO Index benchmarks 97 charter operators worldwide. Brokers and marketplaces control 74% of high-intent charter search results.

The aircraft belong to the operators. The demand belongs to the brokers. Every commission an operator pays is the cost of a customer relationship it chose not to own online.” — Jacob Milner, Founder, EpicEdits

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private jet charter operators are ceding their most valuable customer relationships to intermediaries, according to new research published today by EpicEdits , a London-based search marketing agency specialising in private aviation.The Private Jet SEO Index 2026 is the first public benchmark of search visibility in the charter industry. It combines three studies: an authority benchmark of 97 verified charter operators across North America, Europe, the UK, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa; a classification of every page-one Google result for ten of the highest-intent charter searches; and an audit of what operator websites actually publish. Operator data was verified against ARGUS TRAQPak flight-hour records and Asian Sky Group fleet reports, with authority scores collected from Ahrefs in July 2026.The findings show an industry that has handed its digital shop window to the middlemen it pays commission to.Key findings:- Operators hold just 22% of page-one results across ten high-intent charter searches, such as "private jet charter London" and "how much to charter a private jet". Brokers and marketplaces hold 74%.- One company, VistaJet, accounts for a third of all operator appearances on page one. Independent operators hold 14% of the results for searches about their own product.- On "private jet London to Nice", the busiest private aviation corridor in Europe, not a single operator appears on page one.- For "private jet charter Dubai", not one UAE-based operator appears in the most valuable charter search in its home market. Middle East operators average a Domain Rating of 21, the weakest of any region, despite operating some of the world's highest-value fleets.- The average charter operator scores an Ahrefs Domain Rating of 33 out of 100. The eight leading charter brokers average 55. Only 8 of 97 operators beat the broker average, and all eight are fractional giants or global groups.- Empty leg searches are the exception: operators took 4 of 9 page-one results, including a Nebraska light-jet operator with a Domain Rating of 34, showing the demand is winnable when operators publish the right pages.- Three of the 100 operator brands originally selected failed verification entirely, having been sold, revoked or rebranded. Their websites still appear in search results today."Operators pay brokers 10 to 15 per cent commission on flights they could have sold directly, and this data shows why," said Jacob Milner, founder of EpicEdits. "When a buyer searches Google or asks ChatGPT for a charter recommendation, the operator who flies the route is invisible and the intermediary takes the enquiry."The study also examined the sites of operators who do rank against those who do not, finding the difference comes down to six page types: empty leg pages, published pricing, route pages, FAQs, editorial content and fleet pages. Operators who publish them rank. Operators who publish only a fleet page do not.The full Private Jet SEO Index, including the ranking of all 97 operators, the ten-query page-one analysis and the complete methodology, is available at https://epicedits.co.uk/blog/private-jet-seo-index/ The Index will be refreshed quarterly. The Q4 2026 edition will add an AI citation study measuring which charter brands ChatGPT, Perplexity and Gemini recommend. Operators can request inclusion in the next edition or a free visibility assessment through the EpicEdits AI Visibility Diagnostic About EpicEditsEpicEdits is a London-based SEO and AI search agency working exclusively with private aviation and luxury travel businesses. The agency helps charter operators, FBOs and aviation brands win direct bookings through search engine optimisation, generative engine optimisation (GEO) and digital PR. EpicEdits publishes the quarterly Private Jet SEO Index, the first public benchmark of search visibility in the charter industry.

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