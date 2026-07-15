Liminalis by Maja Zinczuk Wins Iron in A' Photography Industry Awards

Liminalis

Contemplative Wetland Series Documenting the Biebrza Valley Receives Iron A' Photography and Photo Manipulation Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards has announced Liminalis by Maja Zinczuk as a winner of the Iron A' Photography and Photo Manipulation Design Award. This recognition acknowledges Liminalis as an outstanding example of good design within the photography field. The A' Photography and Photo Manipulation Design Award is one of the well-respected international competitions that evaluate photographic works against established professional and industrial criteria. For Maja Zinczuk, this acknowledgment marks a meaningful milestone in a practice devoted to visual storytelling. The recognition positions Liminalis among works that demonstrate solid understanding of design principles and creative execution.The acknowledgment of Liminalis holds relevance for the broader photography community and for audiences concerned with environmental awareness. By documenting one of Europe's last vast wetland landscapes, the series aligns with growing interest in contemplative and ecologically sensitive landscape photography. The work demonstrates how documentary clarity and artistic interpretation can coexist, offering a model that respects both technical standards and expressive intent. For viewers and institutions alike, the series provides a deeper sensitivity to subtle environmental change. This approach reflects current movements toward thoughtful, non-invasive image-making.Liminalis explores the Biebrza Valley through images of mist, reflections, and shifting light, observing the quiet transformations of the marshes. The series emphasizes the rhythm and transience of marsh ecosystems, capturing the interplay of light, mist, and water. Realized using digital photography techniques focused on natural light, the project balances documentary attention with a contemplative visual language. Each photograph invites a slower way of looking, reflecting on the delicate balance between nature, memory, and human presence. The result is a cohesive series that preserves the visual memory of a vulnerable wetland environment.This recognition may encourage further exploration of contemplative landscape photography within Maja Zinczuk's practice. The acknowledgment serves as motivation to continue developing a visual approach rooted in cinematographic language, atmosphere, and careful observation. It may also inspire continued attention to fragile ecosystems and the role of photography in fostering environmental awareness. The Iron A' Design Award affirms a path of patient, ethical, and thoughtful image-making.About Maja ZinczukMaja Zinczuk is a photographer and graduate of Film and Television Image Production from Poland, specializing in cinematography. She continues to develop her work in visual storytelling through film and photography, focusing on light, composition, and atmosphere drawn from cinematographic language. Her interests span both portraiture and landscape photography. She currently works at an art gallery, where she is involved in promotion and creates films about artists and their work.About Maya ZetMaya Zet is a camera operator and photographer working in the field of visual production. She is involved in the creation of film and photographic content for commercial, documentary, and institutional projects. Her professional activities include image capture, frame composition, and the technical execution of visual materials. Her work spans multiple stages of production and is carried out in accordance with project specifications, technical requirements, and established production standards.Interested parties may learn more about Liminalis, view the work, and explore information about its creator at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Awards.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Awards. In the Photography and Photo Manipulation Design category, works are assessed on criteria including originality in concept, innovative use of medium, technical excellence, artistic composition, visual impact, narrative strength, and contextual relevance. Evaluation also considers creative lighting techniques, effective color usage, distinctive style, emotional depth, cohesiveness of series, post-processing skill, and sustainability in photography. Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and thoughtful contributions to their field. This designation reflects competent technical characteristics combined with creative capacity and specialized understanding.About A' Design AwardThe A' Photography and Photo Manipulation Design Award is a highly regarded international competition that welcomes photographers, photo manipulators, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential figures within the photography and design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon according to pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, photography industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://photography-competitions.org

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