Cube by Saya Takamine Wins Iron in A' Furniture Design Awards

Cube

Sculptural Modular Sofa Inspired by Urban Concrete and Greenery Earns International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards has announced Cube, a Sofa Includes Table created by Saya Takamine , as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Furniture Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected design recognitions, evaluating entries through a blind peer review process conducted by an expert jury panel. This designation acknowledges Cube as an outstanding example of good design within the furniture field. The recognition highlights Saya Takamine's thoughtful approach to merging seating and surface functions within a single sculptural form. Cube demonstrates a careful balance between visual appeal and everyday usability.The Iron A' Design Award for Cube carries meaningful relevance for the furniture industry and for those who appreciate considered interior objects. As contemporary living spaces increasingly call for versatile, space conscious furnishings, Cube responds with a modular configuration that integrates multiple functions into one cohesive piece. The design reflects a growing interest in pieces that connect inhabitants with natural references while remaining suited to compact urban environments. For users, Cube offers comfortable seating, an integrated table surface, and a refined aesthetic that harmonizes with surrounding spaces. The work aligns with industry standards for ergonomic comfort, material exploration, and space optimization.Cube comprises three blocks with differing aspect ratios, translating the accidental beauty found in natural concrete cracks into a geometric design language. The texture of concrete is expressed through a curated combination of fabrics, achieving a solid appearance paired with tactile softness. Inspired by Karesansui, faux moss representing plants is arranged in a restrained yet perceptible balance, introducing a modest organic presence. The inverted trapezoidal form provides a wide, comfortable seat while minimizing floor contact, allowing the piece to settle gracefully within its environment. An internal plywood structure keeps the form lightweight, while cushioning materials and soft fabrics make the seating surfaces inviting despite their concrete inspired appearance.The Iron A' Design Award recognition may serve as encouragement for Saya Takamine to continue exploring the relationship between artificial urban materials and natural vitality. The achievement reinforces a design philosophy grounded in logical analysis, deep understanding, and attentive everyday observation. This acknowledgment may inform future projects that translate organic phenomena into objects suited to daily living. The recognition stands as motivation to pursue continued refinement and innovation in furniture design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website.About Saya TakamineSaya Takamine is a designer from Japan who is studying design in Okinawa. She places emphasis on logically analyzing and deeply understanding matters from multiple perspectives. She aims to become a designer who solves problems by leveraging her innate way of thinking and valuing everyday observations.About Saya Takamine, DesignerFrom Okinawa, Japan, Saya Takamine approaches design by analyzing logically, gaining deep understanding, and contemplating from multiple perspectives. She leverages this method together with an attitude of valuing daily observation to solve problems. This perspective shapes her work and informs her ongoing development as a designer.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Within the Furniture Design category, evaluations consider criteria such as innovative use of material, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality and usability, durability and longevity, environmental sustainability, originality, space optimization, and craftsmanship excellence. Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their fields, offering solutions that improve quality of life. The designation reflects the skill, specialization, and creative capacity of their creators. Iron A' Design Award works are regarded as practical, innovative creations that integrate industry best practices and competent technical characteristics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a highly regarded competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including furniture designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands within the furniture and interior design industries. Entries are blind peer reviewed and assessed against pre established evaluation criteria by a world class jury panel of design professionals, furniture industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international juried competition held across all industries with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://furnituredesigncompetition.com

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