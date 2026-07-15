Britt hurdles to $50K, USATF Tour title at Murphey Classic

MEMPHIS — Fortune favors the bold, or so said more than one ancient philosopher, and Jamal Britt made his boldness pay off in a big way Friday at the Ed Murphey Classic, riding a +3.2 meters per second tailwind in the men's 110 hurdles to a resounding victory in 12.91 seconds. That time helped Britt clinch the overall men's title on the 2026 USATF Tour, earning the new Nike pro a $50,000 reward.

The women's overall title had already been settled, with Olympic and world champion discus thrower Valarie Sion dominating the point standings after three big wins earlier in the Tour. Sion tallied 3814 points, bolstered by a massive 73.10 at Ramona, Oklahoma, in April that was the second farthest throw ever by an American and earned her 1313 points.

Britt, who came into the Tour finale trailing shot put ace Jordan Geist in a very tight battle for the overall crown, was the first of the two men to compete, and he used an almost flawless technical race to win by .13 seconds. His time of 12.91w was worth 1272 points on the World Athletics scoring tables, and a wind deduction of 18 points put his score for the day at 1254.

That 1254, added to his previous two best scores of 1256 at the USATF LA Grand Prix, and 1241 at the Miramar Invitational, gave Britt a total for his three best meets on the Tour of 3,751 points.

Competing in the final event on the day's schedule, Geist had to have a big lifetime best to overtake Britt and grab the cash. He needed a throw of 22.49 meters to score 1270 points and tie Britt, and a throw of 22.51 meters to tally 1271 and win. Given his PB was 22.25 coming into the meet, certainly a tall order.

This year's World Indoor Championships silver medalist, Geist opened with a 22.24 to equal the season best that he set in winning the Iron Wood Classic. After a foul in round two, he blasted a 22.44 that added 19 centimeters to his lifetime best and pulled him within three points of tying Britt.

Geist again surpassed 22m in round four with a 22.04, and on his fifth throw he hit another big effort, but his 22.42 was not quite enough and he fouled on his final attempt. His only consolation was his 22.44 moved him into a tie for 10th on the all-time U.S. performer list. Tripp Piperi (21.77) and Payton Otterdahl (21.76) threw season bests to fill out the podium spots ahead of Olympians Tom Walsh of New Zealand and Uziel Munoz of Mexico.

The tussle for the title was only one facet of the day's events, many of which were affected by strong winds. Paris Olympian Russell Robinson bounded out to a big PB in the men's triple jump with a 17.54 in round three that added 24cm to his previous best and put him way ahead of fellow Olympian Salif mane, who was second with a windy 16.90.

Tamari Davis won the women's 100 with a wind-aided (+2.1) 10.89 as the top four finishers broke 11 seconds, and the top four men in the 100 broke 10 seconds, led by Jamaica's Kadrian Goldson, who set a PB of 9.89 with a legal +1.9 breeze. Ronnie Baker and Courtney Lindsey claimed the next two places with 9.93 clockings, and Brandon Hicklin notched a season best of 9.97 in fourth.

Other Americans picking up victories were pole vaulters Chloe Timberg and the duo of Austin Miller and Ashton Barkdull. Timberg won the women's event Saturday on Beale Street, clearing 4.72 to equal her PB, while Miller and Barkdull entertained the street vault crowd with clearances at 5.72 to tie in the men's event. Donavan Brazier won a special men's 800, running away from the field to stop the clock at 1:44.94.

A triathlon featuring decathletes Kyle Garland, Harrison Williams, and Grenada's Lindon Victor, ended up with Garland taking the victory with 2789 points after he clocked a windy 21.13 in the 200, long jumped 7.53, and threw the discus 50.21. Victor was second at 2751, winning the discus at 54.87, and Williams placed third at 2477.