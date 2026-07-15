AutoRev AI Comes Out of Stealth as the AI Coworker for the Front Office of Service Businesses

Answers every call, follow up with every lead, prices the job, and books it - 24/7, for HVAC, plumbing, roofing & every home-service and trade business

AI agents that answer every call, follow up with every lead, price estimates, and book jobs — for HVAC, plumbing, and every home-service and trade business.

We didn't build a chatbot - we built the AI coworker that makes your front office superhuman. One office manager with AutoRev can do what used to take five, and never let a lead slip.” — Chris DiYanni, Founder & CEO, AutoRev AI

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoRev AI today emerged from stealth as the AI coworker for the entire front office of service businesses, giving them a full team of AI agents, one for every office manager, dispatcher, and customer-service rep. The agents answer every call, follow up with every lead, build and price estimates, and book jobs 24/7, working alongside the team so nothing falls through the cracks. Built for home-service and trade businesses (HVAC, plumbing, roofing, pest control, garage door, locksmith, cleaning and every trade), AutoRev scales from a single truck to multi-location operators, franchises, and enterprise call centers, turning the demand a business already has into booked, higher-ticket revenue.Service businesses lose real money to four leaks: missed calls that never get returned, leads that go cold before anyone follows up, estimates that take days to turn around, and slow manual outreach that lets a competitor win the job first. The numbers are brutal. Industry research shows home services businesses miss roughly a quarter of their inbound calls, and a widely cited Harvard Business Review study found that businesses responding to a lead within five minutes are up to 100 times more likely to connect with it, and far more likely to win it, than those that wait just 30 minutes. Yet only about one in eight contractors respond that fast. AutoRev responds to every lead in under 60 seconds.AutoRev closes all four leaks automatically, and goes further, with a full stack of AI agents that work as one team:- An AI voice receptionist that answers every call 24/7, qualifies the caller, and books the job: no voicemail, no missed opportunity, no after-hours gap.- An AI estimating engine that turns a voice note, a text, or a few job-site photos into a priced, on-brand estimate in minutes, then follows up on its own until it closes, learning the business's pricing from every job it wins.- Outbound AI dialer and SMS agents that re-engage aged and missed leads and hand warm, ready-to-book customers back to the team.- AI workflow automation with ready-made templates for every trade, plus the ability to build new automations just by describing them in plain English, no technical setup required.- AI coaching that reviews calls and helps CSRs and office managers sharpen their scripts and close more, so the people get better, not just the software.It all runs on top of the tools a business already uses, with two-way sync to Salesforce, ServiceTitan, Housecall Pro, FieldRoutes, FieldEdge, Jobber, PestPac, Workiz, AccuLynx, JobNimbus and 500+ other field-service and CRM systems, so the AI acts on the real state of the business, not a disconnected script.With AutoRev connected, you can run your entire home-service business from Claude : check today's schedule, price and send an estimate, follow up a lead, all by chat, with Claude acting on your real AutoRev data through the Model Context Protocol. AutoRev is one of the first home-service platforms you can operate this way."Every service business is leaking revenue the moment a call goes unanswered, a lead goes cold, or an estimate sits for three days," said Chris DiYanni, founder and CEO of AutoRev AI. "We didn't build a chatbot, and we didn't build something to replace the front office. We built the AI coworker that makesit superhuman. One great office manager with AutoRev can do what used to take five, and never let a call, lead, or estimate slip."Where most AI stops at answering the phone, AutoRev runs the entire revenue motion (inbound, outbound, estimating and follow-up) in one platform, with the office manager, CSR, or owner orchestrating it. The result: no missed call, no cold lead, no slow estimate, no forgotten follow-up, and more booked jobs from the leads a business already has, without burning out the team.The company is also launching AutoRev Certified, a training program that teaches home-services office managers, dispatchers, and CSRs the best practices of their trade and how to orchestrate AI, turning today's front-office staff into the AI orchestrators every growing service business will need, and making them more valuable in the job market.AutoRev AI is available now, with a 14-day trial for new customers. The company is backed by private investors, including high-net-worth technology executives and family offices. Book a demo at https://autorev.ai About AutoRev AIAutoRev AI is the AI coworker for the front office of service businesses. Its AI agents answer every call, follow up with and re-engage leads by voice and text, build and price estimates from a business's own pricing, and book jobs around the clock for HVAC, plumbing, roofing, garage door, pest control and every home-service and trade business. AutoRev syncs two-way with the field-service and CRM systems operators already run, including ServiceTitan, Housecall Pro, Workiz, AccuLynx and JobNimbus. Backed by private investors including high-net-worth technology executives and family offices. Learn more at

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