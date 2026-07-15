Roy Taylor, Executive Chairman of Roost

NVIDIA and AMD Veteran Roy Taylor Named Executive Chairman of Roost as demand for tech-enabled home care continues to grow in the U.S. and European markets.

Home care is one of the most important opportunities for responsible AI because it isn't about replacing the human touch - it's about helping families and enabling people to live independently longer.” — Roy Taylor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NVIDIA and AMD Veteran Roy Taylor Named Executive Chairman of RoostRoost, an AI-enabled, end-to-end home care operator serving the United States and Europe, today announced the appointment of NVIDIA and AMD veteran Roy Taylor as Executive Chairman.Taylor brings decades of experience building and scaling global technology businesses through senior leadership roles at NVIDIA and AMD. His appointment comes as Roost accelerates its expansion across the United States while continuing to develop its proprietary AI technologies designed to improve the quality, safety and efficiency of home care.Unlike companies that simply layer AI onto existing services, Roost integrates artificial intelligence directly into care delivery. As an operator rather than a platform or marketplace, the company combines regulated home care operations with proprietary AI technologies that support carers, clients and families throughout the care journey.Roost's AI product suite includes Psyche AI, which streamlines caregiver recruitment and onboarding; People Predictor, which intelligently matches carers with clients; and Insights AI, which uses predictive wellbeing analytics to identify early signs that a person's health may be deteriorating, enabling earlier intervention and helping people remain safely at home for longer.Taylor's appointment strengthens Roost's leadership team at a pivotal moment for the company as demand for technology-enabled home care continues to grow in the U.S. and European markets.Roy Taylor said:"Throughout my career I've seen how technology can transform industries, but its greatest impact comes when it improves people's everyday lives. Home care is one of the most important opportunities for responsible AI because it isn't about replacing the human touch - it's about helping carers make better decisions, helping families and enabling people to live independently for longer. Roost has built AI into the care itself, and that's what makes this opportunity so compelling."Alex Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Roost, said:"Roy brings decades of experience building and scaling global technology businesses at NVIDIA and AMD, combined with the judgement and networks that come with it. As we grow in the U.S. and Europe, having a chairman who understands both cutting-edge AI and what it takes to scale responsibly is invaluable. Roy shares our conviction that home care deserves better, and I couldn't be happier to have him alongside us."Roost was founded on the belief that better technology should lead to better care - not simply greater efficiency. By combining experienced care professionals with AI that improves caregiver onboarding, care matching and predictive wellbeing monitoring, the company aims to deliver consistently higher-quality home care while helping families keep loved ones independent for longer.About Roost Holdings Inc.Roost Holdings Inc. is an AI-enabled, end-to-end home care operator with operations in the United States and Europe. The company combines regulated home care delivery with proprietary artificial intelligence technologies that improve caregiver onboarding, care matching and predictive wellbeing analytics, helping deliver safer, higher-quality care at scale.Website: www.roost.us Media ContactSandro MonettiEmail: sandromonetti@hotmail.comTel: +1 323 788 3607

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