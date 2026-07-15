K Marble Flow by Sinem Tosunoglu Wins Iron in A' Textile Design Award

K Marble Flow

Performance Wear Inspired by Traditional Marbling Honored by A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced K Marble Flow by Sinem Tosunoglu as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Textile , Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design category. This recognition acknowledges a performance wear project that translates the fluid character of traditional marbling art into a functional, technically grounded garment system. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of textile design, evaluating entries through a rigorous, blind peer-review process. By naming K Marble Flow among its Iron honorees, the award highlights the work's thoughtful balance between handcrafted surface art and contemporary garment construction. The distinction places Sinem Tosunoglu's design within an international context of professionally reviewed achievements.The recognition holds relevance for the textile industry as it addresses a growing interest in combining cultural craft traditions with high-performance materials. K Marble Flow responds to current demand for garments that offer both aesthetic individuality and technical reliability, demonstrating how heritage techniques can inform modern apparel. The design aligns with industry practices that prioritize material research, durability, and user comfort while preserving artistic expression. For practitioners and end users alike, the project illustrates a practical pathway for integrating non-repetitive, handcrafted patterns into functional clothing. Such an approach offers value to manufacturers, designers, and consumers seeking distinctive yet performance-oriented textiles.K Marble Flow originates from authentic marbling techniques, with each pattern first created by hand on water and then digitally adapted to wearable forms while retaining its organic flow and unpredictable character. The patterns are applied to a 43 gsm high-density polyethylene nonwoven material that is lightweight, water resistant, and wind resistant, allowing the collection to move with the body. During development, attention was given to structural behavior and sewability, using a size 9 fine needle and single needle straight stitch to minimize surface perforation and preserve material integrity. Controlled seam placement reduces bulk and maintains flexibility, while the thermally bonded structure enables clean raw edge finishes without additional seam reinforcement. These considerations distinguish the work by uniting surface artistry with measured technical execution.This recognition may encourage further exploration of how traditional craft can be reinterpreted within performance textiles. For Sinem Tosunoglu and Kufoon Design Studio , the Iron A' Design Award offers motivation to continue research into material behavior, pattern continuity, and the interaction between surface design and body movement. The achievement may inform future collections that extend the bridge between handcrafted heritage and functional garment systems. It supports an ongoing commitment to innovation grounded in careful experimentation and collaboration with material specialists.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, its designers, and its development at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Sinem TosunogluSinem Tosunoglu is a Turkish designer and founder of Kufoon Design Studio, internationally recognized for her performance-driven design approach. With a background in interior architecture and industrial design, she combines material research, sustainability awareness, and innovative construction techniques to create purposeful collections. Her work focuses on the intersection of sport, fashion, and technology. Beyond design, she actively contributes to social responsibility initiatives and professional organizations, reflecting her commitment to creative leadership and meaningful impact.About Kufoon Design StudioKufoon Design Studio transforms the fluidity of Turkish marbling into contemporary performance textiles, carrying cultural heritage into high-performance surfaces and redefining the balance between aesthetics and function. Founded under SinemArtworks, established in 2016, the studio launched in 2023 as a brand that redefines performance outerwear through advanced material research and fearless innovation. Guided by a strong sense of social responsibility, the company supports street animal welfare and initiatives empowering girls through education and opportunity. Its work spans performance outerwear design, technical garment development, advanced material research, concept development and creative direction, functional prototype development, innovation-driven fashion consulting, sustainable design strategy, and trend research and design analysis.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Award. Within the Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovation in material use, sustainability in textile production, aesthetic appeal, practical functionality, cultural relevance, technological integration, wearability, textile durability, and inclusion of traditional techniques. Recipients are acknowledged for design originality, comfort, versatility, sensory experience, user safety, and market potential, alongside their environmental and social impact. The recognition reflects a solid understanding of design principles and demonstrates creativity within careful execution. It identifies works that integrate industry best practices and provide thoughtful solutions to real-world challenges.About A' Design AwardThe A' Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design Award is a highly respected competition that provides designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and professionals in the textile and interior design fields an opportunity to present their work and gain international exposure. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process by a world-class jury panel comprising design professionals, textile industry experts, academics, and journalists, based on pre-established criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://textiledesigncompetition.com

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