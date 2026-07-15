NINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global manufacturing sector is currently experiencing a significant shift toward components characterized by geometric complexity, strict dimensional tolerances, and high structural density. Industries such as consumer electronics, automotive engineering, and medical technology increasingly require precision-engineered parts that conventional machining cannot produce cost-effectively at scale. For international enterprises seeking to optimize their production lifecycles, establishing a partnership with a verified One-stop Metal Parts Supplier in China has become essential to reducing supply chain fragmentation. Managing tool design, material sintering, and mass production under a single operational framework addresses the industry's need for component reliability and reduced time-to-market. Ningbo Jiehuang Chiyang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (operating under the brand name Jiehuang) has expanded its custom fabrication infrastructure to provide these integrated capabilities.Industrial Overview and Technical FrameworkWith a registered capital of 33.5 million yuan, Jiehuang operates as a high-tech enterprise specializing in metal injection molding (MIM) technology solutions, powder metallurgy (PM), and custom die casting. Positioned within the new materials and high-end equipment sectors, the enterprise focuses on addressing manufacturing challenges associated with small, intricate components.The traditional procurement model often requires managing multiple vendors for tooling creation, parts forming, and secondary finishing, which can introduce variance into the final product. By consolidating these operations, Jiehuang integrates the entire project lifecycle—from initial requirement planning and custom mold design to First Off Tool (FOT) validation, volume manufacturing, and final shipping logistics. This structured workflow provides industrial buyers with a simplified supply chain matrix.Core Manufacturing Technologies and Production CapacityThe engineering framework of the enterprise relies on three distinct fabrication processes, each tailored to specific functional requirements and production volumes:Metal Injection Molding (MIM): This technology combines the geometric design freedom of plastic injection molding with the high strength and physical properties of solid metal. It is designed for the high-volume production of small, complex components (typically ranging from 0.1 to 100 grams) that require a high relative density ($\ge 95\%$) and smooth surface finishes.Powder Metallurgy (PM): This near-net-shape forming process utilizes controlled metal powders pressed and sintered to attain precise mechanical properties. It offers a cost-effective alternative to continuous CNC machining for structural hardware and gears.Die Casting Solutions: To accommodate components with different geometric scales, the company operates high-pressure aluminum alloy and zinc alloy die casting lines, which are suitable for structural enclosures and components requiring thermal management.To support large-scale international requirements, the enterprise has established over 15 specialized production lines, yielding an annual manufacturing capacity exceeding 75 million components. This infrastructure allows the company to balance mass-production scaling with consistent component quality across different batches.Intellectual Property and Quality Management StandardsTechnical consistency in precision metallurgy depends on continuous engineering development and standardized quality frameworks. The company's technical division possesses more than 20 years of experience in custom metal part development, resulting in a proprietary portfolio that includes 14 invention patents, 13 utility model patents, and 3 distinct scientific and technological achievements.The manufacturing facilities operate under comprehensive quality management frameworks, having obtained ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certifications. These international standards govern every step of the processing cycle, from raw powder verification to final structural inspections. This systematic approach ensures compliance with the strict safety, environmental, and operational benchmarks required by global industrial markets.Cross-Sector Product Applications and Verified Brand IntegrityThe application of MIM, PM, and die casting technologies spans multiple highly regulated industries where component failure is not an option.Consumer Electronics (3C Sectors)In the computer, communication, and consumer electronics markets, devices demand maximum spatial efficiency and durability. Jiehuang produces high-precision internal components, functional hardware, and structural elements for portable devices. The company has established its position within the supply chain as an approved vendor for leading global technology brands, including Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Xiao tiancai, HP, and Dell. Components such as stainless steel watch frames, structural watch buckles, clasps, and micro-metallic CPU fan parts are manufactured to meet the exact dimensional requirements dictated by these electronics brands.Automotive PartsThe automotive sector requires high mechanical strength and long-term durability under thermal and physical stress. The company's powder metallurgy and metal injection molding solutions are utilized to manufacture critical automotive components, such as automotive lock mechanisms, sintered car spare parts, and automobile generator end covers. The high structural homogeneity achieved via the sintering process ensures these components perform reliably under continuous operational wear.Medical EquipmentMedical devices require biological inertness, high density, and precise geometric accuracy. Utilizing specialized MIM processing, the enterprise produces complex instruments such as medical scalpels. The metal injection molding process delivers the required structural consistency and fine surface finishes without the extensive tool wear and material waste associated with traditional subtractive machining methods.Strategic Outlook in the Precision Component MarketAs industrial automation and smart device designs continue to advance, the demand for precision structural components is projected to grow. Manufacturers are increasingly required to deliver parts that offer reduced weight, enhanced corrosion resistance, and complex internal geometries. The integration of advanced metallurgical techniques allows procurement teams to minimize material waste and optimize total production costs.For international buyers, selecting a supplier involves assessing technical capability, verifiable production volume, and quality assurance compliance. By maintaining internal control over tooling design, mass production, and logistics, the enterprise provides a scalable solution for organizations seeking to secure their component supply chains. Jiehuang continues to support global industrial infrastructure through its validated engineering methodologies and manufacturing capabilities.For complete technical specifications, material options, or to submit documentation for project evaluation, please visit the official corporate platform at: https://www.jhpim.com/

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