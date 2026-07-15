Luminous Lingnan by Lampo Leong, Yanxiu Zhao and Haozheng Wu Wins Iron A' Fine-Art Design Award

Luminous Lingnan

Immersive Installation Reinterprets the Historic Lingnan Flower Window Through Contemporary Digital Art and Calligraphy

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards has announced Luminous Lingnan, an immersive art installation created by Lampo Leong, Yanxiu Zhao and Haozheng Wu , as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of fine art and design, drawing entries from practitioners across many nations. This recognition acknowledges Luminous Lingnan as an outstanding example of good design that meets the rigorous professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Awards. The honor reflects the creative depth and technical accomplishment embodied in the work.The recognition holds meaningful relevance for the fine art community and for audiences engaging with cultural heritage through new media. Luminous Lingnan demonstrates how traditional ink painting and wild cursive Chinese calligraphy can be translated into contemporary digital installation experiences, addressing a growing interest in immersive and interactive art. By bridging classical craft and emerging technologies, the work aligns with current movements that value both cultural continuity and technical innovation. The installation offers viewers a reflective, multi-sensory encounter while contributing to broader conversations about preserving and reinterpreting historic visual languages.Luminous Lingnan reinterprets the historic Manchurian flower window, a hallmark of Lingnan architecture celebrated for vibrant colored glass introduced to China during the Qing dynasty and recognized as a cultural symbol of Guangzhou. The installation employs generative digital imagery, mirrored environments, and multi-sensory elements of music, light, and motion to create an ever shifting visual field reminiscent of quantum particles. As viewers move through the space, evolving ink textures and calligraphic forms expressed through geometric abstraction invite moments of meditation and heightened perception. The work begins with hand painted ink and calligraphy on rice paper, which is digitized using a high-resolution scanner and transformed into dynamic, generative video art. Through this process, the installation explores themes of humanity, cosmology, and the interplay between tradition, innovation, nature, and technology.The Iron A' Design Award recognition may encourage further exploration at the intersection of cultural heritage and digital art for the creators and their research community. The honor affirms the value of translating classical and contemporary ink painting and calligraphy into postmodern installation art, an endeavor that posed significant creative and technical challenges. This achievement may inspire future projects that continue to examine the dynamic entanglement of culture, nature, and new technologies. The recognition serves as motivation for the team to continue pursuing thoughtful innovation in immersive fine art.Project MembersLuminous Lingnan was created by Lampo Leong, Yanxiu Zhao, Haozheng Wu and Li Lin, who collaborated across artistic conception, ink and calligraphy creation, digital transformation, and the realization of the immersive installation experience.Interested parties may learn more about Luminous Lingnan, view the design, and discover more about its creators at the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website.About Lampo Leong, Yanxiu Zhao and Haozheng WuLampo Leong, PhD from the Central Academy of Fine Arts and MFA from California College of the Arts, is a Distinguished Professor, Doctoral Advisor, and Director of the Centre for Digital Arts in the Department of Arts and Design at the University of Macau, a Tenured Professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia in the USA, and a Visiting Professor at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. Leong has served as judge or curator for over 80 art and design competitions and delivered over 300 lectures at institutions such as Stanford University, UC Berkeley, and China Academy of Art. His work has been featured in Christie's and worldwide in more than 70 solo exhibits and over 470 juried or curated group exhibitions. Leong's works are housed in more than ten museum collections, including the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and the Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University, and the team is based in Macau, China.About Centre for Digital Arts, Department of Arts and Design, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, University of MacauThe Centre for Digital Arts in the Department of Arts and Design, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, at the University of Macau serves as a research hub for arts and design, offering a range of programs, including MDes, MFA, DFA, and DDes. In 2026, the University of Macau is ranked 145th in the THE World University Rankings, 285th in the QS World University Rankings, and 230th in the US News Best Global Universities rankings. The centre supports scholarly and creative exploration that bridges traditional artistic practices with emerging digital technologies.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Awards. Within the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including originality of concept, innovative technique, aesthetic appeal, emotional impact, artistic skill demonstrated, composition and layout, use of color and texture, conceptual depth, cultural relevance, and technical execution. Recipients are acknowledged for practical innovations and contributions to their fields, demonstrating a solid understanding of design principles and creativity within their execution. Iron A' Design Award designated works reflect competent technical characteristics, know-how, and talent. This designation represents a notable achievement that recognizes thoughtful design intended to improve quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Fine-Arts Design Award is a highly regarded design competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including fine-art designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and entities operating within the fine-art and design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on according to pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, fine art industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://fineartcompetition.net

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