Power Rental Market Competitive Landscape Analyzed Across Leading Global Companies

Power Rental Market Report 2026 Regions Power Rental Market Report 2026 Power Rental Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Power Rental Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Power Rental market to surpass $21 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $4,189 billion by 2030, with Power Rental to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Utilities industry, which is expected to be $9,379 billion by 2030, the Power Rental market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Power Rental Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the power rental market in 2030, valued at $7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing demand for temporary and backup power solutions across construction, mining, and industrial sectors, rising frequency of grid instability and power shortages in emerging economies, rapid expansion of large-scale infrastructure and event projects requiring flexible power supply, growing reliance on rental power during peak load management and emergency situations, expansion of data centers and telecom networks requiring uninterrupted power support, and increasing penetration of rental power service providers across China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Power Rental Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the power rental market in 2030, valued at $4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing demand for reliable backup power solutions across commercial and industrial facilities, rising frequency of extreme weather events causing grid disruptions, expansion of large-scale construction and infrastructure development projects, growing dependence on uninterrupted power supply in data centers and healthcare facilities, increasing utilization of temporary power during utility maintenance and peak demand periods, and strong presence of established rental power service providers across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Power Rental Market In 2030?

The power rental market is segmented by equipment into generators, transformers, load banks, and other equipments. The generators market will be the largest segment of the power rental market segmented by equipment, accounting for 64% or $14 billion of the total in 2030. The generators market will be supported by the increasing demand for reliable temporary power supply across industrial and commercial applications, rising deployment of backup power solutions in construction and infrastructure projects, growing need for uninterrupted electricity in data centers and healthcare facilities, expansion of large-scale events and remote site operations requiring mobile power systems, increasing utilization during peak load management and grid maintenance activities, and strong adoption of fuel-efficient and high-capacity generator technologies across rental service providers.

The power rental market is segmented by application into standby power, peak shaving, and base load and continuous power.

The power rental market is segmented by fuel type into diesel, natural gas, and other fuel types.

The power rental market is segmented by end-user into utilities, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, metal and mining, IT and data centers, corporate and retail, events, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Power Rental Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the power rental market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Power Rental Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global power rental market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase demand for reliable temporary and backup power solutions, accelerate infrastructure construction and industrial development activities, and strengthen adoption of rental power systems to address grid instability and emergency power requirements globally.

Increasing Demand For Reliable Temporary Power Solutions - The increasing demand for reliable temporary power solutions is expected to become a key growth driver for the power rental market by 2030. The rising need for uninterrupted electricity across industries such as construction, events, mining, and oil & gas is a major driver for the power rental market. Many project sites and remote operations lack permanent grid access, making rental generators a practical solution. Additionally, even grid-connected industries rely on backup power to avoid costly downtime during outages. Power rental services provide quick deployment, flexibility, and scalability, which strengthens their adoption across short-term and emergency use cases. As a result, the increasing demand for reliable temporary power solutions is anticipated to contribute to 3.9% annual growth in the market.

Growing Infrastructure And Industrial Development Activities - The growing infrastructure and industrial development activities is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the power rental market by 2030. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion globally are significantly driving the demand for rented power equipment. Large-scale construction projects, smart city initiatives, and industrial developments require temporary electricity during the building phase. Since permanent power infrastructure is often unavailable in early project stages, rental solutions bridge the gap efficiently. This trend is particularly strong in emerging economies where infrastructure investments are increasing. As construction and industrial activities expand, the need for flexible and mobile power supply continues to push market growth. Consequently, the growing infrastructure and industrial development activities is projected to contribute to around 3.6% annual growth in the market.

Rising Frequency Of Power Outages And Grid Instability - The rising frequency of power outages and grid instability is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the power rental market by 2030. Frequent power disruptions caused by aging grid infrastructure, extreme weather events, and rising electricity demand are boosting the adoption of rental power systems. Businesses cannot afford operational losses due to outages, leading to increased reliance on backup and standby power solutions. Power rental services offer a cost-effective alternative to owning generators, especially for temporary or emergency needs. As grid reliability challenges persist globally, industries are increasingly turning to rental power to ensure continuity. Therefore, the rising frequency of power outages and grid instability is projected to contribute to approximately 3.3% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Power Rental Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the generators market, transformers market, the load banks market, and the other equipment market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $8 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for flexible and scalable temporary power solutions across construction, mining, and industrial operations, rising need for rapid deployment of emergency power systems during outages and disasters, expansion of large-scale infrastructure development and remote project activities, growing reliance on rental power for data centers, events, and utility maintenance, advancements in high-efficiency and low-emission rental power equipment, and increasing investments by rental service providers to expand fleet capacity and geographic coverage. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on ensuring uninterrupted power availability, improving operational resilience, and supporting dynamic energy requirements across industries, fuelling transformative growth within the broader power infrastructure industry.

The generators market is projected to grow by $5 billion, the transformers market by $1 billion, the load banks market by $1 billion, and the other equipment market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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