Polivy Market Research Report Offering Insights On Growth, Segments And Major Competitors

Polivy Market Report 2026 Regions Polivy Market Report 2026 Segments Polivy Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Polivy Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polivy market to surpass $5 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Oncology Drugs market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $441 billion by 2030, with Polivy to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,496 billion by 2030, the Polivy market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Polivy Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the polivy market in 2030, valued at $2.23 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.85 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. The exponential growth can be attributed to expanding adoption of targeted oncology therapies, increasing diagnosis rates of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, growing availability of advanced hematologic cancer treatment infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure supporting biologic therapies, and continued clinical integration of antibody-drug conjugates into lymphoma treatment protocols across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Polivy Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the polivy market in 2030, valued at $1.99 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.78 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. The exponential growth can be attributed to increasing utilization of precision oncology approaches, expanding access to specialized cancer treatment centers, strong reimbursement coverage for innovative oncology therapies, rising adoption of combination treatment regimens for lymphoma management, and ongoing research initiatives strengthening clinical confidence in targeted hematology therapeutics.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Polivy Market In 2030?

The polivy market is segmented by indication into previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma market will be the largest segment of the polivy market segmented by indication, accounting for 52% or $2 billion of the total in 2030. The previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma growth will be supported by increasing preference for early-line targeted treatment approaches, growing clinical emphasis on improving first-treatment response outcomes, expanding incorporation of novel biologics into frontline lymphoma management strategies, increasing physician adoption of advanced therapeutic combinations, and strengthening evidence supporting improved disease control in newly diagnosed patient populations.

The polivy market is segmented by dosage form into injectable solution.

The polivy market is segmented by distribution channel into direct sales, pharmaceutical wholesalers, and online pharmacies.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Polivy Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the polivy market leading up to 2030 is 22%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Polivy Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global Polivy market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to expand clinical adoption in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, increase treatment demand driven by rising hematological cancer incidence, and strengthen preference for antibody-drug conjugate therapies in precision oncology.

Expansion of Indications and Broader Clinical Adoption in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma - The expansion of indications and broader clinical adoption in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is expected to become a key growth driver for the polivy market by 2030. Expanding clinical utilization across treatment settings is increasing physician confidence in targeted lymphoma therapies and strengthening incorporation into evolving oncology protocols. Broader application across patient populations is improving treatment accessibility while supporting earlier therapeutic intervention strategies. Healthcare systems are also prioritizing advanced biologic treatment approaches that improve disease management outcomes and optimize therapeutic effectiveness. This expansion of clinical adoption is strengthening long-term commercial growth potential. As a result, the expansion of indications and broader clinical adoption in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.6% annual growth to the market.

Rising Global Incidence of Hematological Malignancies - The rising global incidence of hematological malignancies is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the polivy market by 2030. Increasing diagnosis rates of blood cancers are creating greater demand for advanced targeted treatment solutions capable of improving patient outcomes. Aging populations and improved disease detection capabilities are contributing to expanding treatment volumes across healthcare systems globally. Growing awareness regarding hematologic cancer management is further supporting adoption of innovative oncology therapeutics. Consequently, the rising global incidence of hematological malignancies is projected to contribute around 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Preference for Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Therapies - The increasing preference for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the polivy market by 2030. Precision-targeted oncology therapies are gaining strong acceptance due to their ability to selectively deliver treatment while minimizing broader systemic exposure. Advancements in biologic engineering technologies are strengthening therapeutic performance and encouraging wider integration into cancer treatment strategies. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting next-generation targeted therapies to improve clinical efficiency and long-term disease management approaches. As antibody-drug conjugate utilization expands globally, demand for innovative oncology biologics is expected to accelerate. Therefore, the increasing preference for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies is projected to contribute approximately 2.2% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Polivy Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma market and relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising integration of precision oncology treatment approaches, expanding clinical utilization of targeted biologic therapies, increasing focus on improving progression-free survival outcomes, and growing advancements in personalized hematology treatment frameworks. This momentum reflects the oncology industry's transition toward targeted therapeutic innovation, strengthening lymphoma management capabilities and accelerating growth across the global hematologic oncology treatment ecosystem.

The previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma market is projected to grow by $2 billion and the relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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