County Open Space to Host Nature Walk at Little River County Preserve

Durham, N.C. – The Durham County Open Space Program invites the community to learn about the fascinating and mysterious world of lichens during an upcoming partnership event with the North Carolina Biodiversity Project at Little River County Preserve.

Biologist Gary Perlmutter will lead a hike on the Bluff Loop Trail to look for lichens, also known as lichenized fungi, along the Little River. These remarkable organisms, often found on rocks, trees, leaves, and soil, are comprised of multiple organisms: a fungal partner, called the “mycobiont,” and a photosynthetic partner like algae, called the “photobiont.” They’re a highly diverse group, with over 1,000 species documented in North Carolina alone, and are known for their ability to tolerate stressful environmental conditions, a trait that is of particular relevance as the Piedmont grapples with a severe drought. At the same time, their sensitivity to certain kinds of pollution has made them a useful tool for understanding ecosystem health, and scientists continue to study rare and unique species that may be of special conservation significance.

This free event is scheduled for 10:00am on Saturday, July 25, and will last approximately two hours. This event offers a meaningful way to connect with nature, learn about local conservation efforts, and engage with biodiversity specialists working right here in our region. If you plan to sign up, here are some things to know about the event:

RSVP so that staff can properly prepare for all attendees: https://forms.office.com/g/WZMY504Bg8 . There are a limited number of spots for this event.

The hike will take place at the Matthews Road Tract of Little River County Preserve and will start at the trailhead at 7321 Matthews Road. Please note that there are no restrooms at this preserve.

This event is open to individuals ages 7 and up. Participants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

This will be a moderately challenging hike. You should be prepared to walk up to 1.5 miles on- and off-trail, over hilly, rocky, and wet terrain. We strongly encourage participants to wear closed-toed shoes and comfortable outdoor clothes, bring water and any needed medications, and apply bugspray.

For more information about this event, contact Open Space Specialist David Bradley at dabradley@dconc.gov or 919-560-0093.

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