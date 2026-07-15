EGLE team closes more than 100 leaking underground storage tanks in 2025

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) recently published a new story map that highlights the success of Michigan’s Leaking Underground Storage Tank (LUST) program in the Detroit District in Fiscal Year 2025.

Detroit Area Cleanup Success

The accomplishment marked the first time the EGLE’s Detroit District exceeded 100 closures since 2001.

Staff from EGLE’s Remediation and Redevelopment Division (RRD), which oversees the remediation and redevelopment of contaminated properties in Michigan, note that success was realized through intentional effort and a refocusing of resources.

That effort resulted in the closure of 116 underground storage tanks.

The story map covers the challenges faced, progress made, the impact made, and next steps. It showcases a number of sites.