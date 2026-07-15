XOP Networks Partners with Alfalak to Deploy Mission-Critical Communication System at Petro Rabigh in Saudi Arabia

Petro Rabigh Oil Refinery, Saudi Arabia. has deployed XOP Networks' RFCS and Mass Notification systems to bolster its emergency response capabilities.

In critical industrial environments, the ability to communicate instantly can make a significant difference in protecting lives, safeguarding assets, and maintaining operational continuity.” — Ahmed A. Ashadawi, CEO, AlFalak Electronic Equipment & Supplies Co

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XOP Networks , Inc., a leading manufacturer of intelligent Mass Notification Service Nodes and Emergency Conferencing Systems, alongside its regional partner Alfalak Electronic Equipment & Supplies Co., today announced the successful deployment and expansion of its mission-critical communication platforms at the Petro Rabigh refining and petrochemical complex in Rabigh, Saudi Arabia.As industrial facilities globally face stricter safety and regulatory standards, Petro Rabigh—one of the world’s largest integrated energy and chemical plants—has deployed XOP Networks’ Ringdown Firebar Conference Server (RFCS) and Mass Notification systems to bolster its emergency response capabilities. The deployment ensures split-second, automated collaboration among safety teams, first responders, and executive leadership during critical plant events.The strategic partnership leverages XOP Networks’ robust, military-grade telecom bridging hardware and Alfalak’s 40-year legacy as a premier systems integrator and IT powerhouse in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Together, the companies provide a seamless, high-reliability solution that meets the rigorous directives of the High Commission for Industrial Security (HCIS) in Saudi Arabia."In high-hazard industrial environments like petrochemical refining, seconds save lives," said Sudhir Gupta, CEO at XOP Networks. "Our collaboration with Alfalak has allowed us to seamlessly integrate our Ringdown Firebar Conference Server into Petro Rabigh's complex network infrastructure. This ensures that when an emergency is triggered, key decision-makers are instantly pulled into a secure audio conference without a single second lost to manual dialing."XOP Networks' equipment bridges the gap between legacy analog field infrastructure—including explosion-proof phones required in hazardous plant zones—and modern VoIP/SIP control room technology. Key features of the Petro Rabigh deployment include:● "Blast Dial" Emergency Conferencing: Instant activation via web, physical triggers, or emergency handsets to rapidly assemble crisis management teams.● Multi-Channel Mass Notification: Simultaneous broadcasting of critical safety alerts via voice, SMS, and email.● Intelligent Call Routing: Up to four fallback contact methods per recipient to guarantee message delivery, backed by real-time administrative audit logs.Ahmed A. Ashadawi, Chief Executive Officer of AlFalak Electronic Equipment & Supplies Co., said: "In critical industrial environments, the ability to communicate instantly can make a significant difference in protecting lives, safeguarding assets, and maintaining operational continuity. We are proud to partner with XOP Networks and Petro Rabigh in deploying a highly resilient emergency communication platform designed for rapid response and dependable performance. This successful implementation reinforces AlFalak's role as a trusted technology partner to Saudi Arabia's and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region energy, industrial, and critical infrastructure sectors, delivering solutions that support both operational excellence and long-term resilience."About XOP Networks, Inc.Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XOP Networks fabricates highly scalable, secure, and resilient Universal Service Nodes (USN) and Ringdown Firebar Conference Bridges (RFCS). Serving telcos, Fortune 500 enterprises, and government/military agencies worldwide, XOP specializes in audio/web conferencing, firebar ringdown systems, and multi-modal mass notification applications. For more information, visit www.xopnetworks.com About Alfalak Electronic Equipment & Supplies Co.Celebrating over four decades of excellence, Alfalak is a leading IT, telecommunications, and systems integration firm in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East. Alfalak partners with world-class technology providers to deliver comprehensive enterprise solutions, managed services, and local localized technical expertise to the region's core industrial, oil and gas, and government sectors. For more information, visit www.alfalak.com

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