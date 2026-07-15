July 14, 2026



Adult drowning victim recovered from Cherry Creek Reservoir

AURORA, Colo. —- An adult male drowning victim was recovered from Cherry Creek Reservoir Tuesday evening. Around 4:50 p.m., witnesses reported seeing an inflatable raft carrying three adults overturn in the water off the Cherry Creek swim beach. None of the adults were reportedly wearing life jackets. One adult was rescued by a nearby paddle boarder. The second adult was able to swim to shore. South Metro Fire Rescue Dive Team, West Metro Fire Dive Team and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers began searching the reservoir for the missing third adult. Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in the response. Divers recovered the victim around 6:35 p.m.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office will lead the death investigation. The Arapahoe County Coroner will release the name and cause of death for the victim.

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