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Highlighting Established Manufacturers Providing Reliable Packaging Solutions for Regulated and Specialty Products

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global cannabis packaging market expands at a compound annual growth rate of 14.35% toward USD 21.55 billion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights, the demand for reliable, child-resistant, and smell-proof cannabis packaging bags is intensifying. Chinese manufacturers have stepped up to meet these requirements with advanced production capabilities and compliance with international standards such as ASTM D3475. Below are five reputable cannabis packaging bags manufacturers in China that are advancing secure packaging solutions in 2026.1. Dongguan Chitai Packaging Products Co., Ltd Dongguan Chitai Packaging Products Co., Ltd., established in 2025, is a professional manufacturer specializing in packaging solutions for the cannabis industry. The company operates a 4,200 m² factory with 45 employees and an annual production capacity of 30,000,000 units. Its R&D team consists of 8 engineers. The main products include Cannabis Packaging Bags under the CHITAI brand, covering models such as cannabis mylar bags, custom cannabis bags, child resistant bags, smell proof bags, and pre-roll packaging.The company’s Smell Proof Cannabis Bags (model ct-Cannabis Packaging Bags) are made of PET aluminum-coated, pure aluminum foil, and PE heat-sealing layer. They offer child-resistant features including CR zipper, push lock, and slide lock options that comply with ASTM D3475. Key performance metrics include oxygen permeability ≤0.05 cm³/(㎡·24h) and water vapor transmission rate ≤0.03 g/(㎡·24h). The bags are available in capacities of 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, and 28g, and sizes such as 3"x4", 4"x5", 5"x6", 6"x8", and 8"x10".Approximately 30% of products are exported, with primary markets in North America and Europe. The company also provides ODM/OEM services and private label production.Contact information:• Name: Sharon• Email: sales@ packagingforcannabis.com • Tel: +86 13537230130• WhatsApp: +86 13537230130• Website: packagingforcannabis.com2. Guangdong Asuwant Packaging Co., Ltd.Guangdong Asuwant Packaging Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of cannabis packaging bags, recognized for its child-resistant and odor-proof solutions. The company supplies custom-printed mylar bags and stands out for its flexible ODM/OEM capabilities, serving both domestic and international clients.3. Shenzhen Source Pack Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Source Pack Co., Ltd. focuses on high-barrier cannabis packaging bags with advanced material technology. Its product line includes smell-proof weed bags and child-resistant zipper bags, catering to the requirements of dispensaries and brands in regulated markets.4. Hemployd Packaging Co., Ltd.Hemployd Packaging Co., Ltd. specializes in eco-friendly and compliant cannabis packaging bags. The company emphasizes recyclable materials and custom printing, while meeting ASTM D3475 child-resistance standards. It is a preferred partner for brands targeting sustainability.5. Foshan BN Packaging Co., Ltd.Foshan BN Packaging Co., Ltd. produces a wide range of cannabis packaging bags, including stand-up pouches and three-side sealed bags. It offers competitive lead times and large-scale production capacity, with a strong focus on the North American export market.Industry BackgroundAccording to Grand View Research, North America held a 67.9% revenue share of the global cannabis packaging market in 2025. Child-resistant packaging must comply with CPSC standards under 16 CFR 1700.20 and ASTM D3475. Flexible packaging, including pouches and bags, is a rapidly growing segment due to its efficiency and lower cost, as reported by Future Market Insights. Chinese manufacturers like those listed above are well-positioned to supply this demand with vertically integrated production and dedicated R&D teams.Market OutlookAs the legal cannabis industry expands globally, the need for secure, compliant, and customizable packaging will continue to rise. Buyers seeking cannabis packaging bags should evaluate suppliers based on child-resistance certification, barrier performance, print quality, and export experience. Dongguan Chitai Packaging Products Co., Ltd. offers a compelling combination of in-house testing, advanced production equipment (including 30 fully automatic bag-making machines and 4 gravure printing machines), and a Class 1,000,000 dust-free workshop, making it a reliable partner for North American and European clients.

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