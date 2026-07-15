BPX Launches LeanIX-Led Enterprise Architecture Practice Following 23% IT Cost Reduction

SAP opened its AI Agent Hub to all customers at Sapphire 2026; BPX now helps enterprises build the architecture backbone agentic AI depends on.

Most enterprises do not have an IT strategy problem. They have an inventory problem. You cannot rationalize, migrate, or automate what you have never counted.” — Nikhil Agarwal, COO, Business Process Xperts

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the largest line item in the IT budget belongs to software nobody can name? Business Process Xperts (BPX), a global 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 consultancy with live engagements across five continents, announced the launch of a dedicated SAP LeanIX-led Enterprise Architecture practice for enterprises confronting uncontrolled IT sprawl. The practice arrives as agentic AI turns application portfolio data from a governance nicety into the operating substrate of the autonomous enterprise.The launch builds on proven results. BPX guided a UK-based tea and consumer goods manufacturer to a 23% reduction in IT costs through systematic landscape rationalization, and mapped a complete IT system usage matrix across 5 legal entities for a German specialty chemicals group, exposing redundant licenses and orphaned applications entity by entity.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄Enterprise IT estates have outgrown the spreadsheets meant to govern them, and the AI wave is compounding the problem faster than most CIOs can respond. Flexera's 2026 State of ITAM Report found that complete IT asset visibility has dropped to 36% of organizations. But the same report reveals that 44% of the businesses have invested more than $1M in software audits in the last three years. According to Flexera’s State of the Cloud Report of 2026, wasted cloud spending is at 29%, turning around the five-year-long downtrend.Such figures represent a governance problem rather than a misfortune. Those who delay the architecture governance will pay twice, once by investing the money twice and then by failing S/4HANA migrations on the unknown landscape.The timing follows SAP's own signal to the market. At Sapphire 2026, SAP opened its AI Agent Hub, previously exclusive to SAP LeanIX customers, to a wider base through Joule Studio, positioning it as the system of record for AI agents, LLMs, and MCP servers across the enterprise. The LeanIX MCP server now gives AI agents secure, structured access to enterprise architecture data without custom connectors. Agents can only act on landscapes that architects have actually mapped. BPX built this practice for exactly that gap.The new practice covers SAP LeanIX implementation, application portfolio management, IT landscape rationalization, AI agent governance readiness, and enterprise architecture alignment for SAP transformation programs. BPX, with offices in Dubai and India, ranks among a small group of India-headquartered consultancies with deep LeanIX delivery capability serving transformation leaders across five continents.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱-> IT Landscape Rationalization: 23% IT cost reduction for a UK tea and consumer goods manufacturer through structured application retirement and license consolidation.-> Cross-Entity Visibility: 1 unified system usage matrix spanning 5 legal entities of a German specialty chemicals group, ending duplicate procurement at the source.-> Process-Architecture Alignment: 1,500+ business processes modeled and linked to application landscapes, giving architects a defensible basis for retire-or-invest calls.-> Evidence at Scale: More than 90,000 process cases have been analyzed in worldwide engagements, making rationalization decisions based on usage data, not opinions.-> Financial Results: $8.1M saved annually from one enterprise engagement.-> Cycle Acceleration: 40% faster financial close delivered where process and architecture governance operate as one discipline.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀The SAP ECC maintenance deadline of 2027 has pushed thousands of enterprises into simultaneous migration, and few possess a current map of what they are migrating. Agentic AI raises the stakes further, because autonomous agents inherit whatever chaos the architecture contains. Organisations that act now enter S/4HANA and the agentic era with a rationalized, governed landscape. Organisations that delay forfeit both the savings and the AI readiness their competitors are already banking.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company, is a global consulting firm specializing in SAP Business Transformation Management and integrated Toolchain Implementation across 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼 , SAP LeanIX, 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗠𝗲 , and SAP BTP. With live engagements across five continents including Germany, USA, UK, Nigeria, and India, BPX serves enterprises across automotive, oil and gas, specialty chemicals, building materials, consumer goods, and mining sectors. The firm has modeled 1500+ business processes and analyzed 90,000+ process cases for global clients, helping them achieve measurable transformation outcomes ranging from $8.1M annual cost avoidance to 40% faster financial close cycles.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

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