PSTrax Partners with Bound Tree Medical to Improve EMS Supply and Inventory Management

PSTrax partners with Bound Tree Medical to connect procurement and inventory management, helping public safety agencies improve supply accountability.

This partnership means less manual work for public safety agencies, fewer opportunities for error, and better control over critical medical inventory.” — Scott Bergeron, PSTrax Chief Ambassador Officer

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSTrax , the leading operations management platform built for first responders, announced a new partnership with Bound Tree Medical , a leading, nationwide distributor and trusted partner to EMS and fire agencies.The partnership helps Fire and EMS agencies improve medical supply accountability, reduce manual inventory work, and maintain operational readiness across stations and response vehicles.Many agencies still manage medical supplies through spreadsheets, paper logs, or disconnected systems. That creates operational gaps that can lead to expired medications, untracked supply usage, delayed restocking, and limited visibility into purchasing activity and inventory costs.Through the partnership, PSTrax integrates seamlessly with Bound Tree Medical’s procurement ecosystem, simplifying onboarding and inventory setup. Agencies can automate PAR-level monitoring, generate purchase orders, track lot numbers and expiration dates, and manage replenishment workflows directly inside PSTrax without switching between multiple systems.This integration will help agencies maintain a centralized operational view of inventory activity, purchasing, and supply readiness across vehicles, stations, and operational units.“Inventory management should not require crews to jump between disconnected systems just to maintain operational readiness,” said Scott Bergeron, Chief Ambassador Officer with PSTrax. “Our partnership with Bound Tree allows agencies to manage procurement, accountability, and supply visibility directly within PSTrax. That means less manual work, fewer opportunities for error, and better control over critical medical inventory.”Together, PSTrax and Bound Tree Medical enable agencies to:Import historical purchase data to accelerate onboardingMonitor inventory levels and receive low-stock alertsGenerate purchase orders directly from PSTraxTrack lot numbers and expiration dates for medications and perishable suppliesImprove reporting visibility by vehicle, station, or operational unitThe partnership is designed to support agencies managing medications, sterile fluids, consumables, and other EMS inventory that requires consistent oversight and traceability.By combining procurement data with operational inventory management, agencies can reduce replacement costs tied to expired supplies, strengthen inspection readiness, and improve lifecycle visibility across their EMS operations.To learn more about PSTrax and its partnerships, visit pstrax.com.About PSTraxPSTrax is a cloud-based operations management platform built for Fire & Rescue, EMS, Law Enforcement, and Department of Defense agencies. The platform digitizes routine checks and automates inventory management across all operational areas (Vehicles, Stations, PPE, SCBA, Supplies, Assets, Controlled Substances, and Blood Products), helping agencies reduce administrative workload while maintaining readiness, accountability, and compliance. Each module is tailored to the agency it supports, ensuring relevance across diverse mission sets.More than 1,400 public safety agencies of all sizes rely on PSTrax to stay operationally ready and focus on protecting the communities they serve.Media Contact:Vadim Atabekyan, Marketing Directormarketing@pstrax.com | 888.330.6006About Bound Tree MedicalBound Tree Medical, part of the Sarnova family of companies, is a leading, nationwide provider of emergency medical equipment, supplies, and solutions for EMS, fire, and other first responders. For more than 40 years, Bound Tree has supported agencies with not only the products they depend on, but also the expertise, service, and resources needed to help improve clinical and operational performance. By combining supply distribution with value-added services and support, Bound Tree helps customers maintain readiness, improve efficiency, and deliver high-quality pre-hospital care.Media Contact:Kelli Flahertymarketing@sarnova.com | 800.533.0523

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