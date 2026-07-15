Tumbleweeds Magazine Connects Families With After School Fun

Tumbleweeds Magazine is a Santa Fe-based family publication dedicated to supporting parents and children throughout Northern New Mexico.

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tumbleweeds Magazine , a family and parenting publication serving Santa Fe and communities across Northern New Mexico, is helping parents discover enriching local opportunities for children beyond the school day. Through practical guides, directories, and community-focused features, the publication makes it easier for families to find activities that match their children’s interests, ages, and schedules.The magazine’s coverage of After-School Programs introduces families to options involving sports, arts, music, learning, outdoor exploration, and other engaging experiences. These resources can help parents compare programs that encourage creativity, confidence, physical activity, social connection, and skill development. By gathering useful information in one accessible place, Tumbleweeds Magazine supports families as they plan meaningful routines for afternoons, weekends, and school breaks.Families searching for Things to do With Kids in Santa Fe, NM , can also explore the magazine’s event calendar, activity listings, local attractions, and family-friendly recommendations. The platform provides parents with ideas for educational outings, recreational experiences, and community events throughout the year. To learn more about family activity resources and after-school opportunities visit at TumbleweedsMag.com.About Tumbleweeds MagazineTumbleweeds Magazine is a Santa Fe-based family publication dedicated to supporting parents and children throughout Northern New Mexico. Its print and digital resources cover parenting, education, health, arts and culture, local attractions, sports, learning, and family activities. The publication also connects local organizations and businesses with families through directories, editorial content, and advertising opportunities.Company Name: Tumbleweeds MagazineAddress: P.O. Box 29162City: Santa FeState: New MexicoZip code: 87592Phone: (505) 500-4676‬Email: Hello@TumbleweedsMag.com

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