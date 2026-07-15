Spices and Herbs Market Set for Strong Growth as Global Demand for Natural Ingredients Accelerates

Spices and Herbs Market

Global spices and herbs market to reach US$50.6Bn by 2032, driven by health trends, global cuisines, organic demand, and food industry growth.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spices and herbs market is witnessing steady expansion as consumers increasingly seek natural flavors, healthier food choices, and authentic international cuisines. According to recent market analysis, the industry is projected to grow from US$30.3 billion in 2025 to US$50.6 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. Rising health awareness, expanding food processing activities, and growing export opportunities continue to shape the market’s long-term outlook.

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Market Overview

Demand for spices and herbs has grown beyond traditional culinary applications, with consumers recognizing their nutritional and medicinal benefits. Food manufacturers are incorporating a wider range of spices into ready-to-eat meals, snacks, beverages, and plant-based products to satisfy changing consumer preferences. At the same time, increasing global trade and digital supply chain innovations are helping producers reach international markets more efficiently.

Historically, the market recorded a CAGR of 5.5% between 2019 and 2024. The higher projected growth rate for the coming years reflects stronger demand for natural ingredients, clean-label products, and functional foods across developed and emerging economies.

Key Industry Highlights

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the leading regional market in 2025, accounting for approximately 38.3% of the global market, supported by its extensive agricultural production and favorable climatic conditions for spice cultivation. Europe is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market as consumers increasingly adopt global cuisines and favor ethically sourced, clean-label products.

Among product categories, spices are expected to hold nearly 65.1% of the market share in 2025 due to their widespread culinary use and recognized health benefits. Powder and granule forms are anticipated to dominate with around 41.2% share because of their convenience, extended shelf life, and compatibility with industrial food processing. Food applications are forecast to represent approximately 49.6% of total demand, highlighting the essential role of spices and herbs in enhancing flavor, aroma, and preservation.

Rising Popularity of Global Cuisine Drives Demand

The growing acceptance of international cuisines has become one of the strongest growth drivers for the spices and herbs industry. Consumers across North America and Europe are increasingly experimenting with Asian, Middle Eastern, Latin American, and African dishes, creating greater demand for ingredients such as turmeric, cumin, paprika, chili, coriander, and cardamom.

Health Benefits Continue to Influence Consumer Choices

Health-conscious consumers are increasingly selecting spices and herbs not only for taste but also for their nutritional value. Ingredients including turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, garlic, black pepper, and cloves are widely recognized for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, digestive, and immune-supporting properties.

The growing popularity of wellness products has encouraged manufacturers to incorporate spice extracts into teas, supplements, and functional beverages. This trend has also increased demand for organically cultivated and pesticide-free spices, prompting producers to invest in improved farming practices and higher-quality crop varieties.

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Market Challenges Affect Industry Growth

Despite favorable demand trends, the market faces several challenges. Rising cases of spice-related allergies have increased consumer awareness regarding ingredient transparency and allergen labeling, particularly in Europe and North America. Regulatory authorities continue strengthening labeling requirements to improve food safety.

Product contamination remains another significant concern. Issues involving pesticide residues, heavy metals, and ethylene oxide have resulted in stricter import inspections and testing requirements in international markets. Such incidents have disrupted exports, affected buyer confidence, and increased compliance costs for manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Herbs

Spices

By Form

Powder and Granules

Flakes

Paste

Whole or Fresh

By End-user

Food

Beverage

Foodservice

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Regional Market Trends

Asia Pacific continues to dominate global production, led by India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. The region is experiencing growing demand for premium, organic, and ready-to-use spice products among urban consumers. However, unpredictable weather conditions, logistics challenges, and quality assurance remain important concerns.

Europe's market continues expanding as consumers increasingly prioritize sustainable sourcing, organic certification, and clean-label products. Manufacturers are replacing artificial flavorings with natural herbs and spices to meet evolving regulatory standards and consumer expectations.

North America is witnessing rising demand for functional spices associated with health benefits alongside growing interest in authentic international flavors. Organic products, non-GMO certifications, and ethically sourced single-origin spices are becoming increasingly popular among consumers seeking premium food ingredients.

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Competitive Landscape

The global spices and herbs market remains highly competitive, featuring multinational corporations alongside regional manufacturers. Major companies continue investing in product innovation, sustainable sourcing, digital traceability, and supply chain expansion to strengthen their market positions.

Leading participants include Givaudan S.A., Kerry Group Plc., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Firmenich SA, Takasago International Corporation, Olam International, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Robertet SA, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Kalsec Inc., McCormick & Company, Inc., Symrise AG, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Synthite Industries Ltd., and International Taste Solutions Ltd.

Recent Industry Developments

Industry participants continue expanding their product portfolios and geographic presence through strategic initiatives. Bart Ingredients Company recently partnered with The Space Creative to modernize its brand identity and packaging while maintaining its appeal among existing customers. Meanwhile, Catch Spices expanded into the Nepal market, strengthening its international footprint. Additionally, Ixoreal Biomed introduced SRI-81 Shatavari, a clinically validated herbal extract targeting the women's health segment, reflecting the industry's growing focus on functional botanical ingredients.

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