SRF-JRMC Volunteers Strengthen Decades-Long Bond with Miura Shiratori-En

MIURA, Japan— Twenty-five Sailors, Navy civilian employees, and family members from U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) dedicated their Saturday to community service, performing extensive grounds maintenance at Miura Shiratori-en on July 11. Armed with weed trimmers, rakes and mowers, the volunteers worked through the midsummer heat to beautify the facility's outdoor areas, ensuring the recreational spaces remain safe and welcoming for residents.

The weekend project represents the latest chapter in a historic partnership between the Yokosuka-based naval command and the Kanagawa Prefecture care facility. Since 1963, SRF-JRMC has maintained a strong community bond with Shiratori-en, actively participating in seasonal landscaping, holiday celebrations and other cultural events. This enduring relationship is a cornerstone community relations program for SRF-JRMC, demonstrating a commitment that spans generations of service members.

Supporting Shiratori-en’s mission is a core point of pride for the SRF-JRMC team, whose primary military objective is keeping the U.S. 7th Fleet mission-ready. Shiratori-en provides essential care, life-enrichment programs and support for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. By taking over the heavy lifting of landscape maintenance, the volunteers allow the facility’s staff to focus their resources and energy entirely on the specialized care of their residents.

For the volunteers, giving up a weekend liberty day was a small price to pay to give back to the host nation. Clearing brush and mowing the expansive play areas ensures residents can safely enjoy the outdoors during the summer. The effort directly improves the daily quality of life at the center, reinforcing the mutual respect and friendship between the Navy and the Japanese community.

"I am truly grateful for those that came together and showed support for this event," said Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Darrin Giles, who led the volunteers. "Our dedication to our community and our host nation is immense. It was a fantastic opportunity for us at SRF-JRMC. I am lucky to have led and coordinated this event with Miura Shiratori-en and grateful for the team of volunteers who made it a success."

The summer groundskeeping event paves the way for the command's continued involvement with the facility throughout the remainder of the year. Volunteers are already looking forward to hosting a traditional Christmas party featuring a live band, a visit from Santa Claus and gifts for the residents.

Driven by their command motto, "Nan Demo Dekimasu" or "We Can Do Anything", in English, the men and women of SRF-JRMC continue to prove their dedication extends far beyond the waterfront. For more than 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Pacific region by providing intermediate and depot-level repair for ships of the U.S. 7th Fleet.