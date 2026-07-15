A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards

A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards 2026 invites filmmakers, animators, studios and visual storytellers worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards. The A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards are open for entries by Movie Designers, Animation Artists, Directors, Film Producers, Videographers, Animators, Entertainment Brands, Film Editing Professionals, Storyboard Artists, Visual Effects Specialists, Sound Designers, Cinematographers, Script Writers, Film Distribution Companies, Film Marketing Agencies, Film Directors, 3D Modelers, Filmmakers, Video Game Companies, Special Effects Creators, SFX Companies, Movie Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Films, videos and animation projects produced within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary movie and animation project evaluation, Movie Designers, Animation Artists, Directors, Film Producers, Videographers, Animators, Entertainment Brands, Film Editing Professionals, Storyboard Artists, Visual Effects Specialists, Sound Designers, Cinematographers, Script Writers, Film Distribution Companies, Film Marketing Agencies, Film Directors, 3D Modelers, Filmmakers, Video Game Companies, Special Effects Creators, SFX Companies, Movie Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Movie Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Movie Awards consideration.The A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards celebrate excellence in cinematic storytelling, animation and audiovisual production. From feature films and documentaries to animated productions, commercials, music videos and experimental visual media, the competition recognizes projects that combine artistic vision, technical mastery and compelling storytelling. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, filmmakers, designers, media professionals and industry experts, ensuring recognition is based solely on creativity, production quality, visual communication and innovation.Movie Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Movie Awards.Eligible entries include feature films, short films, documentaries, animated films, commercials, music videos, trailers, motion graphics and experimental video productions that could be submitted to A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards : Feature Films, Short Films, Documentaries, Animations, Music Videos, Experimental Films, Commercials, Trailers and More. Movie Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/17 Prize for Good Movie DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Movie Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Movie Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards. Movie Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, filmmakers, animation studios, production companies, visual effects professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=17 to see past winners of the A' International Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/17 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Movie AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across film production, animation, digital media and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring outstanding cinematic and animated works, the competition promotes visual storytelling, technical innovation and artistic excellence. Through international recognition, global media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help filmmakers, animation studios and production companies present exceptional audiovisual projects to an international audience while advancing excellence in motion media. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Movie, Video and Animation Design Awards please visit designaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.