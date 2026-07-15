Peptide Therapeutics Market Revenue To Cross $222 Billion By 2030 Supported By Rising Demand

Peptide Therapeutics Market Report 2026 Regions Peptide Therapeutics Market Report 2026 Segments Peptide Therapeutics Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Peptide Therapeutics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peptide Therapeutics market to surpass $222 billion in 2030. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,496 billion by 2030, the Peptide Therapeutics market is estimated to account for nearly 9% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Peptide Therapeutics Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the peptide therapeutics market in 2030, valued at $95 billion. The market is expected to grow from $64 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of peptide-based therapies for chronic disease management, expanding clinical pipelines focused on next-generation peptide drugs, rising prevalence of metabolic and oncological disorders, growing investments in biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing capabilities, and favorable regulatory pathways supporting innovative therapeutic development across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Peptide Therapeutics Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the peptide therapeutics market in 2030, valued at $85 billion. The market is expected to grow from $58 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing commercialization of novel peptide medicines, expanding utilization of precision medicine approaches, strong presence of biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovators, increasing healthcare expenditure supporting advanced biologic treatment adoption, and continuous expansion of peptide drug indications across multiple therapeutic areas to improve clinical outcomes.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Peptide Therapeutics Market In 2030?

The peptide therapeutics market is segmented by type into generic and branded. The branded market will be the largest segment of the peptide therapeutics market segmented by type, accounting for 89% or $198 billion of the total in 2030. The branded market will be supported by the increasing launch of proprietary peptide formulations with enhanced therapeutic efficacy, growing physician preference for clinically established peptide therapies, rising investments in peptide drug innovation and intellectual property development, expanding adoption of premium biologic treatment options for chronic conditions, and continuous advancement in peptide engineering technologies to improve stability and targeted delivery profiles.

The peptide therapeutics market is segmented by route of administration into parenteral, mucosal, oral, and transdermal.

The peptide therapeutics market is segmented by application into cancer, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous systems, metabolic disorders, infections, hematological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, dermatology, respiratory disorders, acromegaly, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Peptide Therapeutics Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the peptide therapeutics market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Peptide Therapeutics Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global peptide therapeutics market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase demand for obesity and diabetes treatments, accelerate product innovation and regulatory approvals, and strengthen investment in GLP-1 and next-generation peptide drug research worldwide.

Rising Global Prevalence Of Obesity And Diabetes - The rising global prevalence of obesity and diabetes is expected to become a key growth driver for the peptide therapeutics market by 2030. Increasing incidence of metabolic disorders is accelerating demand for peptide-based treatments that offer targeted mechanisms of action and improved clinical outcomes. Healthcare systems are expanding therapeutic interventions to address long-term disease burden, while pharmaceutical companies continue developing peptide candidates focused on weight management and glycemic control. Growing awareness regarding early disease management is further strengthening treatment adoption across developed and emerging healthcare markets. As a result, the rising global prevalence of obesity and diabetes is anticipated to contribute approximately 1.0% annual growth to the market.

Expanding Regulatory Approvals And Product Innovations - The expanding regulatory approvals and product innovations are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the peptide therapeutics market by 2030. Regulatory agencies are supporting broader commercialization of advanced peptide therapies across multiple disease indications, creating favorable pathways for market penetration. Simultaneously, manufacturers are introducing improved peptide formulations with enhanced stability, efficacy, and patient convenience. Continuous innovation in peptide engineering and formulation technologies is expanding treatment possibilities and strengthening product pipelines. Consequently, expanding regulatory approvals and product innovations are projected to contribute around 1.0% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Investment In GLP-1 And Peptide Drug Research - The increasing investment in GLP-1 and peptide drug research is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the peptide therapeutics market by 2030. Biopharmaceutical companies are increasing funding toward peptide discovery platforms and clinical development programs targeting metabolic diseases and additional therapeutic applications. Research efforts are accelerating advancements in peptide optimization technologies, enabling improved therapeutic performance and broader treatment potential. Strategic partnerships and pipeline expansion activities are also supporting long-term innovation across peptide development ecosystems. Therefore, increasing investment in GLP-1 and peptide drug research is projected to contribute approximately 0.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Peptide Therapeutics Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the generic market and the branded market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $86 billion in market value by 2030, driven by expanding treatment adoption across chronic and specialty disease indications, increasing accessibility of peptide medicines across healthcare systems, continued advancements in peptide manufacturing technologies, and growing clinical acceptance of targeted biologic therapies for improved disease management outcomes. This momentum reflects the pharmaceutical industry's focus on therapeutic innovation, treatment personalization, and expanding biologic capabilities, accelerating growth across the global peptide therapeutics ecosystem.

The branded market is projected to grow by $78 billion and the generic market by $8 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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