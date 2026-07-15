A' Street and City Furniture Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Street and City Furniture Design Awards

A' Street and City Furniture Design Awards 2026 invites urban designers, municipalities and street furniture manufacturers worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Street and City Furniture Design Awards. The A' Street and City Furniture Design Awards are open for entries by Street Furniture Designers , Industrial Design Studios, Street Furniture Brands, Street Furniture Manufacturers, Urban Planners, Landscape Architects, Public Space Designers, City Development Agencies, Design Consultants, Industrial Designers, Architects, Artists, Civil Engineers, Material Science Specialists, Outdoor Lighting Designers, Street Furniture Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Street furniture and urban design projects created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Street and City Furniture Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary urban furniture design evaluation, Street Furniture Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Street Furniture Brands, Street Furniture Manufacturers, Urban Planners, Landscape Architects, Public Space Designers, City Development Agencies, Design Consultants, Industrial Designers, Architects, Artists, Civil Engineers, Material Science Specialists, Outdoor Lighting Designers, Street Furniture Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Street Furniture Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Street Furniture Awards consideration.The A' Street and City Furniture Design Awards celebrate excellence in urban furniture and public space solutions that improve the quality, accessibility and functionality of cities. From benches, bus shelters and bicycle racks to lighting fixtures, wayfinding systems and smart urban installations, the competition recognizes projects that enrich public environments through innovation, sustainability and human-centered design. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, architects, designers, urban planners and industry professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on design quality, functionality, durability and innovation.Street Furniture Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Street and City Furniture Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Street and City Furniture Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Street and City Furniture Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Street Furniture Awards.Eligible entries include benches, bus shelters, bicycle racks, bollards, litter bins, planters, wayfinding systems, lighting fixtures and smart city furniture that could be submitted to A' Street and City Furniture Design Awards : Benches, Bollards, Bus Shelters, Bicycle Racks, Litter Bins, Planters, Signage, Lighting Fixtures and More. Street Furniture Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/61 Prize for Good Street Furniture DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Street and City Furniture Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Street and City Furniture Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Street Furniture Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Street and City Furniture Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Street and City Furniture Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Street and City Furniture Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Street Furniture Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Street and City Furniture Design Awards. Street Furniture Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, municipalities, urban planners, architects, street furniture manufacturers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=61 to see past winners of the A' International Street and City Furniture Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/61 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across urban design, industrial design, architecture and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative street and city furniture, the competition promotes better public spaces, sustainable urban infrastructure and user-centered outdoor environments. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help designers, manufacturers and municipalities introduce exceptional urban furniture projects to a global audience while advancing excellence in public space design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Street and City Furniture Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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