Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Size Forecast To Cross $2 Billion By 2030

Patient Positioning Systems Market Report 2026 Regions Patient Positioning Systems Market Report 2026 Segments Patient Positioning Systems Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Patient Positioning Systems Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient Positioning Systems market to surpass $2 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Diagnostic Imaging Centers market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $78 billion by 2030, with Patient Positioning Systems to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,335 billion by 2030, the Patient Positioning Systems market is estimated to account for nearly 0.02% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Patient Positioning Systems Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the patient positioning systems market in 2030, valued at $0.62 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.48 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising demand for advanced surgical and diagnostic procedures, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, strong presence of well-established hospital infrastructure and healthcare facilities, growing investments in modern medical imaging and operating room equipment, supportive reimbursement and healthcare policies, and continuous technological advancements in patient positioning and imaging integration systems across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Patient Positioning Systems Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the patient positioning systems market in 2030, valued at $0.55 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.41 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing demand for advanced surgical and diagnostic procedures, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries across hospitals and ambulatory centers, strong expansion of healthcare infrastructure and operating room modernization programs, growing investments in medical imaging and radiology equipment integration, supportive reimbursement frameworks for advanced surgical care, and continuous technological advancements in patient positioning systems across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Patient Positioning Systems Market In 2030?

The patient positioning systems market is segmented by product into tables, surgical tables, radiolucent imaging tables, examination tables, and other products. The tables market will be the largest segment of the patient positioning systems market segmented by product, accounting for 45% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The tables market will be supported by the increasing demand for advanced surgical procedures and operating room efficiency, rising adoption of minimally invasive and image-guided surgeries, growing need for radiolucent and multifunctional imaging-compatible tables, expansion of hospital infrastructure and surgical facilities, continuous technological advancements in patient positioning and mobility systems, and increasing focus on improving patient safety, comfort, and procedural accuracy across healthcare settings.

The patient positioning systems market is segmented by application into surgery, diagnostics, and other application.

The patient positioning systems market is segmented by end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Patient Positioning Systems Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the patient positioning systems market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Patient Positioning Systems Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global patient positioning systems market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate adoption of advanced surgical and imaging technologies, increase demand for minimally invasive procedures, and strengthen focus on patient safety, comfort, and clinical outcomes across healthcare facilities worldwide.

Technological Advancements - The technological advancements are expected to become a key growth driver for the patient positioning systems market by 2030. Technological Advancements play a crucial role in driving the growth of the market by enabling the development of more efficient, precise, and reliable solutions. Continuous innovation leads to improved product performance, reduced procedure times, and enhanced outcomes, which increases adoption among end users. Advanced technologies also support automation and integration with digital systems, making processes more streamlined. As new features and functionalities are introduced, they attract both existing and new customers. As a result, the technological advancements are anticipated to contribute to 2.7% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Surgeries - The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the patient positioning systems market by 2030. Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries significantly boosts the market as patients and healthcare providers increasingly prefer procedures that reduce pain, recovery time, and hospital stays. These surgeries require specialized tools and systems, directly increasing demand for advanced solutions in the market. The shift toward less invasive techniques is also supported by better clinical outcomes and lower risk of complications. As awareness grows among patients, the adoption rate continues to rise globally. Healthcare facilities are investing more in technologies that support such procedures. Consequently, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is projected to contribute to around 2.6% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Focus On Patient Safety And Comfort - The increasing focus on patient safety and comfort is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the patient positioning systems market by 2030. Increasing Focus on Patient Safety and Comfort is a major driver as healthcare systems prioritize better patient outcomes and experiences. This has led to the adoption of solutions that minimize risks, reduce errors, and enhance overall treatment quality. Products designed with safety features and ergonomic considerations gain higher acceptance among medical professionals. Regulatory bodies also emphasize safety standards, encouraging innovation in this area. Improved comfort levels contribute to higher patient satisfaction and faster recovery rates. Therefore, the increasing focus on patient safety and comfort is projected to contribute to approximately 2.1% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Patient Positioning Systems Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the tables market, the surgical tables market, the radiolucent imaging tables market, the examination tables market, and the other products market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $0.5 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for advanced surgical and diagnostic procedures, rising adoption of minimally invasive and image-guided surgeries, growing investments in hospital infrastructure modernization, expansion of operating room efficiency and patient safety initiatives, advancements in radiolucent and multifunctional positioning technologies, and continuous upgrades in healthcare facility equipment across developed and emerging markets. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving procedural accuracy, enhancing patient outcomes, and supporting innovation in surgical and diagnostic care delivery, fuelling transformative growth within the broader patient positioning systems industry.

The tables market is projected to grow by $0.2 billion, the surgical tables market by $0.1 billion, the radiolucent imaging tables market by $0.1 billion, the examination tables market by $0.1 billion, and the other products market by $0.02 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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