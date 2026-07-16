TYPHON Machinery Announces Strategic Partnership with Priority Capital

TYPHON Machinery supplies mini excavators, skid steers, forklifts, scissors lifts and road rollers. By introducing flexible financing programs through Priority Capital, TYPHON Machinery aims to help our customers acquire the machinery they require. Through this collaboration, customers purchasing TYPHON Machinery equipment will gain access to financing programs tailored to their operational requirements. TYPHON Machinery delivers mini excavators, skid steers, and wheel loaders directly to your job site anywhere in the USA. Our dedicated team is always available to assist with any inquiries, offering outstanding customer service and support.

TYPHON Machinery signs a memorandum of understanding with Priority Capital Partners to expand equipment financing solutions for small and medium businesses.

We partner with Priority Capital to provide fast, reliable equipment financing, making it easier for businesses to upgrade their machinery and grow without delay.” — Dennis Tan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TYPHON Machinery , a leading U.S.-based manufacturer and supplier of construction and heavy equipment headquartered in Commerce, California, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Priority Capital Partners, Inc. , a leading commercial finance company specializing in equipment financing and vendor finance programs.The strategic partnership is designed to provide flexible financing solutions that enable small and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States to acquire high-quality heavy equipment while preserving working capital and accelerating business growth."This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our shared commitment to supporting entrepreneurs with greater access to capital," said Mr. Dennis Tan, CEO of TYPHON Machinery. "Together, we can help businesses modernize their machinery, improve productivity, and build long-term value through equipment ownership."Through this collaboration, customers purchasing TYPHON Machinery equipment will gain access to financing programs tailored to their operational requirements. These solutions will support the acquisition of mini excavators, skid steer loaders, forklifts, wheel loaders, road rollers, scissor lifts, and other heavy construction equipment through flexible repayment options.As demand for construction, infrastructure development, logistics, agriculture, and industrial equipment continues to grow across the United States, access to flexible equipment financing has become increasingly important for businesses seeking to expand while preserving cash flow. Through its vendor finance platform and decades of equipment financing experience, Priority Capital provides financing solutions that help businesses invest in productive assets without significant upfront capital expenditure. This partnership enables TYPHON Machinery customers to benefit from faster financing decisions, competitive financing structures, and a simplified equipment purchasing process.Soporadara Rin, a representative of TYPHON Machinery, said many growing businesses prefer financing solutions that allow them to expand their fleets while maintaining healthy cash flow."By introducing flexible financing programs through Priority Capital, we aim to help our customers acquire the machinery they need today while preserving capital for future growth. This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to delivering not only premium equipment but also complete business solutions that support our customers' long-term success."With the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, Priority Capital becomes TYPHON Machinery's preferred strategic financing partner, further strengthening TYPHON 's commitment to providing customers with both world-class heavy equipment and accessible financing solutions.About the CompaniesPriority Capital is a U.S.-based commercial finance company providing customized equipment financing, working capital, franchise financing, and vendor partnership solutions to businesses nationwide. Established in 1997, the company focuses on structuring financing around the operational needs, goals, and financial circumstances of each customer. Priority Capital finances new, used, and refurbished equipment across industries, including construction, transportation, manufacturing, agriculture, landscaping, waste management, and other asset-intensive sectors. Its financing solutions are designed to help businesses acquire essential equipment, preserve working capital, increase productivity, and support long-term growth.TYPHON Machinery is a fast-growing construction and heavy-equipment solutions provider based in Commerce, California. A clear understanding of customer requirements, responsive service, and a commitment to providing dependable and affordable machinery have enabled TYPHON Machinery to expand its presence across the United States and international markets. The company offers a growing range of equipment, including mini excavators, skid steer loaders, forklifts, wheel loaders, road rollers, scissor lifts, attachments, spare parts, and other construction machinery. TYPHON Machinery provides more than quality equipment; it supports its customers through accessible financing solutions, dedicated after-sales assistance, spare-parts availability, and a growing distribution and service network.

TYPHON Machinery is a USA-based supplier of compact machinery, specializing in mini excavators, skid steers, wheel loaders and electric forklifts.

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