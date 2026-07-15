Vietnam Yawanhong Printing Culture Co., Ltd.

Exploring Vietnam’s Leading Custom Board Game Manufacturers Delivering Flexible Production, Creative Design, and Global Tabletop Game Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vietnam，2026——As the global board games market approaches an estimated USD 15.71 billion in 2024 (Grand View Research) and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.38% through 2032 (Credence Research), Vietnam has emerged as a strategic manufacturing hub for custom tabletop games. Below are five reputable Vietnam-based manufacturers recognized for their bespoke capabilities in 2026.1. Vietnam Yawanhong Printing Culture Co., Ltd.Vietnam Yawanhong Printing Culture Co., Ltd. (Yawanhong) is a full-service manufacturer established in 2006, specializing in board games, card games, puzzles, notebooks, color boxes, publications, and plastic, plush, and wooden toys. The company operates a 55,000-square-meter factory in Hai Phong and has an annual production capacity of 1,000,000 units. Its workforce includes approximately 280 employees, supported by a 25-engineer R&D team. Approximately 100% of Yawanhong's output is exported, with major markets including the USA and Europe.Yawanhong's flagship custom board game model (BG-001) supports a paper weight range of 128–400 gsm, box thickness of 1.5–3 mm, and multiple surface finishes such as matte/glossy lamination, UV coating, embossing, and debossing. Production uses CMYK offset printing and accommodates customized dimensions. The company also manufactures under the same roof card games (model CG-001) with options for Pantone printing, round/square corners, and special edge finishing. Production environments meet dust-free, normal-temperature workshop requirements, and materials can be specified as FSC-certified, non-toxic, and child-safe.Contact information:· Name: Vivian· Email: info@yawanhong.vn· Tel: +1 626-417-3930· WhatsApp: +1 626 417 3930· Website: www.yawanhong.vn · Address: Nghia An Industrial Cluster, Vinh Lai Ward, Hai Phong City, Vietnam2. Komarc Games Vietnam Co., LtdKomarc Games Vietnam Co., Ltd is another established player in Vietnam's custom board game manufacturing sector. Based in Ho Chi Minh City, the company is known for its expertise in producing card games and tabletop board games for both domestic and export markets. It emphasizes lean production lines and consistent quality, catering primarily to indie game designers and small-to-medium publishers who require flexible order volumes.3. Maztermind Craft Board Game FactoryMaztermind Craft Board Game Factory, located in Binh Duong province, positions itself as a boutique manufacturer specializing in premium components—such as embossed boxes, linen-finished cards, and custom wooden tokens. The factory focuses on high-end editions and limited-run productions for clients seeking distinctive tactile experiences. Maztermind frequently uses FSC-certified paper and soy-based inks to meet North American and European environmental standards.4. Play-Trail Vietnam Board Game Manufacturing Co., LtdPlay-Trail Vietnam Board Game Manufacturing Co., Ltd operates in the southern industrial zone of Dong Nai. The company is recognized for its efficient one-stop service from concept to delivery, including graphic design support, prototyping, and packaging. Play-Trail often works with educational game publishers and family-oriented brands, requiring adherence to EN 71 (EU) and ASTM F963 (US) safety standards.5. BoardGame VN ManufacturingBoardGame VN Manufacturing, headquartered in Da Nang, has carved a niche in medium-to-large volume runs for strategy board games and classic board games. The company invests in automated die-cutting and high-speed laminating equipment to maintain competitive lead times—typically 30–45 days for standard custom B2B orders. Its client portfolio includes both European distributors and U.S. toy retailers.Industry ContextNorth America accounted for roughly 42.06% of global board game demand in 2024, and e-commerce channels are growing at a CAGR of 11.53% (Fortune Business Insights). Vietnam's proximity to raw material sources and its skilled labor force make it a competitive alternative to China for custom board game production. All five manufacturers above regularly comply with the EU Toy Safety Directive 2009/48/EC (including EN 71-1) and the U.S. ASTM F963-23 standard, which are mandatory for children's board games sold in those regions.OutlookWith the global board games market expected to reach USD 31.58 billion by 2032, Vietnam's custom manufacturing capacity is likely to expand. Buyers evaluating partners for bespoke tabletop game production should assess each factory's specialization, minimum order quantities, and certification portfolios. For clients seeking a mature, one-stop OEM/ODM partner with a track record of serving the U.S. and European markets since 2006, Yawanhong's comprehensive capabilities and export orientation make it a noteworthy reference point.

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