Verseon’s Precision Oral Anticoagulants Receive New European Patent

Verseon’s platelet-sparing anticoagulants... represent an exciting ‘precision medicine’ opportunity to treat a large population of cardiovascular disease patients.” — UCL Professor of Cardiology John Deanfield

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verseon is pleased to announce that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted a new patent covering the company’s Precision Oral Anticoagulant (PROAC) program, extending intellectual property protection for Verseon’s novel class of compounds for the prevention of strokes and heart attacks. These anticoagulant compounds promise to open new and safer treatment options for over two hundred million cardiovascular disease patients worldwide.These patients face an elevated risk of stroke and heart attack, and many would benefit from long-term anticoagulant therapy, whether on its own or paired with an antiplatelet drug. But every anticoagulant on the market today carries substantial bleeding risk when taken alone – and that risk climbs to completely unacceptable levels when combined with antiplatelet medications like Plavix or even aspirin.Verseon’s PROACs work differently. The compounds covered by this patent act through a distinct mechanism that blocks the dangerous clot formation responsible for strokes and heart attacks, without raising bleeding risk. Their high selectivity against other serine proteases points to a cleaner side-effect profile, and because their mechanism spares thrombin-mediated platelet activation, they show promise for long-term use alongside antiplatelet drugs, a combination that current anticoagulants cannot safely support.UCL Professor of Cardiology John Deanfield says, “Verseon’s platelet-sparing anticoagulants with their unique mode of action and low bleeding risk represent an exciting ‘precision medicine’ opportunity for the treatment of a large population of cardiovascular disease patients.”This patent adds to a growing body of intellectual property built on Verseon’s proprietary drug discovery platform, which pairs quantum physics-driven molecular design with AI-based optimization to create compounds inaccessible to the rest of the industry. That approach lets Verseon’s researchers explore uncharted regions of chemical space, yielding drug candidates with treatment profiles unlike anything currently available – and the potential to reset the standard of care across a range of therapeutic areas.“We are pleased by the EPO’s decision to grant additional patent protection for our PROACs,” said Verseon’s CSO David Kita. “Several hundred million currently underserved cardiovascular disease patients across the world could greatly benefit from our drug candidates.”About VerseonVerseon International Corporation ( www.verseon.com ) is a clinical-stage, technology-driven pharmaceutical company transforming the delay, prevention, and treatment of disease. Using its Deep Quantum Modeling + AI platform, Verseon is rolling out a steady stream of life-changing medicines. Each of the company’s drug programs features multiple novel candidates with unique therapeutic properties. None of these candidates can be found by other current methods. Verseon’s fast-growing pipeline addresses major human diseases in the areas of cardiometabolic disorders and cancers. The company’s supporters and advisors include multiple Nobel laureates, former heads of R&D of major pharmaceutical companies, and various key opinion leaders in medicine.

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