Dental Pitch Advisory & Brokerage Launches 29-Author Exit Guide at the Dykema DSO Conference 2026

Elijah Desmond, Co-Founder of Dental Pitch Advisory & Brokerage and lead author of The Dental Exit Blueprint, debuting at the 2026 Dykema DSO Conference in Denver. Dental Exit Blueprint: The 13 EBITDA Levers That Drive Maximum Value, by Elijah Desmond and 28 contributing authors, debuting at the 2026 Dykema DSO Conference in Denver Matt Ornstein, Co-Founder of Dental Pitch Advisory & Brokerage, wrote the foreword and The Dental EBITDA Handbook in the Dental Exit Blueprint, and speaks at Dykema DSO July 17.

Dental Pitch Advisory & Brokerage debuts a 29-author guide to the 13 EBITDA levers that set dental practice value at the 2026 Dykema DSO Conference.

Elijah and everyone who contributed to this book have decades of experience to share as you consider this important decision.” — Dr. Brett Kessler, 161st President, American Dental Association

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental Pitch Advisory & Brokerage has released The Dental Exit Blueprint: The 13 EBITDA Levers That Drive Maximum Value, a 29-author work led by co-founder Elijah Desmond, debuting this week at the 13th Annual Dykema DSO Conference in Denver. The book addresses the difference between what a practice earns and what a buyer pays for it.Most owners equate revenue with value. Buyers do not. When a dental service organization, private equity firm, or strategic buyer evaluates a practice, the analysis centers on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, known as EBITDA, and on the predictability and risk profile of those earnings. Practices that cannot demonstrate those qualities are discounted at close.The Number Every Buyer Runs, and Most Sellers Never SeeThe book organizes practice value into 13 levers, each authored by a specialist: what buyers actually pay for; collecting more from insurance; cutting costs while keeping quality; filling chairs with ideal patients; making hygiene a profit engine; building a team that stays; knowing the numbers; automating what consumes the day; adding revenue without adding hours; reducing vendor spend; keeping more after taxes; exit options; and what comes next.The foreword is by Matt Ornstein, Co-Founder of Dental Pitch Advisory & Brokerage, whose EBITDA framework anchors the book. Ornstein speaks Friday, July 17, on the panel "How to Super Charge Performance at Scale" with Eric Morin and Neil Zemba, moderated by Jena Taft.Why 29 Authors Instead of OneConventional practice-transition books are written by a single broker. This one assigns each lever to a practitioner working in that discipline daily.In addition to Elijah Desmond and Matt Ornstein as anchor authors, the 27 contributing lever authors are: Colin Ambler, Dr. Catrise Austin, Erica Benavente, Dr. Tyler Brady, Dr. Anissa Broussard, Monica Cappelli, Vincent Cardillo, Dr. Lacey Chittle, Isaac Freckleton, Dr. Devinn Geeson, Sir Dr. Arash Hakhamian, Gabriel Hofmann, Austin Hunter, Andrew Klepner, Shannon Mackey, Cory Roletto, Nelson Martin, Tim McNeely, Ian Miller, Dr. Shervin Molayem, Steve Nance, Dr. Michael A. Njo, Leah Roling, Darius Somekhian, Andrew Stave, Ben Tuinei, and Dr. Joy Void-Holmes.What Four Years of a Shifting M&A Market Exposed"Over the last 4 years the dental M&A markets have faced unprecedented challenges. Now more than ever dentists need clear guidance to maximizing the value of their dental organization. Elijah has provided that in simple terms that anyone can understand. This is a must read for any dentist seeking to sell their organization," said Brian Colao, Director of Dykema's DSO Industry Group.Dr. Glenn Vo, founder of Nifty Thrifty Dentists, said: "If you're thinking about selling your practice someday, this book is more than just a guide. It's a blueprint for maximizing the value of one of the biggest assets you'll ever own."The Practice That Sells for More Is Built Years Before the Sale"Most owners start preparing for an exit about twelve months before they want one, and by then the levers that matter most are already set," said Elijah Desmond, Co-Founder of Dental Pitch Advisory & Brokerage. "The decisions that determine the check are made years earlier, in the quiet years when nobody is thinking about selling."Copies of Dental Exit Blueprint are being distributed to conference attendees. The book is also available on Amazon Who the Book Is Written ForThe book is directed at independent practice owners, group and multi-location owners, and associates positioned to acquire. It addresses owner dependency, hygiene underperformance, uncollected insurance revenue, vendor overspend, and undocumented systems, the gaps that surface during diligence and reduce offers. Among the resources referenced is DSO Pricing, founded by Desmond, which gives independent practices group-level pricing across 700 vendors.Where Practice Owners Are Directed FirstThe book is anchored by the Dental Exit Readiness Score , a free benchmark evaluating a practice against a buyer's diligence criteria, at dentalexitscore.com.About Elijah DesmondElijah Desmond is Co-Founder of Dental Pitch Advisory & Brokerage, where he advises practice owners on valuation, enterprise value growth, and exit strategy. He has built, scaled, and exited seven dental companies, including Smiles At Sea and The Dental Festival. He is a two-time bestselling author, founder of DSO Pricing, and creator of the Backstage Dentistry ecosystem, a private collective of 50+ dentistry founders, CEOs, and innovators.About Dental Pitch Advisory & BrokerageDental Pitch Advisory & Brokerage is a nationwide boutique dental brokerage representing practice owners on the sell side only. Its team brings 168 combined years of experience across clinical dentistry, buy-side and DSO transactions, finance, legal and tax structuring, and operational execution. The firm begins with a third-party Quality of Earnings review rather than a traditional valuation, charges no retainers or upfront fees, and is paid only on a successful sale. It was named Best Dental Brokerage in the Dental Lifestyles Magazine Nifty Thrifty Awards.About the Contributing AuthorsThe book’s 28 contributing authors span clinical dentistry, dental M&A, revenue cycle management, tax strategy, wealth management, operations, marketing, technology, and patient financing. Each wrote the single lever they practice professionally.

From EBITDA to Exit with Elijah Desmond CEO of Dental Pitch Advisory & Brokerage

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