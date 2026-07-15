LEGENDS OF GOSPEL: VEGAS RESIDENCY Featuring The Clark Sisters, Deitrick Haddon and Fred Hammond Announced

The Clark Sisters Fred Hammond Deitrck Haddon

IKON Presents & Dr. Holly Carter Announce The First Gospel Residency on the Las Vegas Strip in 60 Years, The Theater at Virgin Hotels October 8 & 9, 2026

For years, I have envisioned bringing Gospel to Las Vegas on this scale. To now unite legendary artists in a groundbreaking residency is more than a milestone, it’s a moment. And I thank God for it.” — Show Creator and Executive Producer Dr. Holly Carter

LAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IKON Presents has teamed up with Dr. Holly Carter , President & CEO of Relévé Entertainment, to announce “ Legends of Gospel: Vegas Residency ,” the first Gospel music residency on the Las Vegas Strip in over 60 years!The opening weekend will feature three of Gospel music’s most celebrated and influential acts sharing a single Strip stage for the first time: the highest-selling female gospel group in history - The Clark Sisters ; one of the most honored artists in gospel music, having earned numerous Stellar Awards, Dove Awards and a Grammy - Fred Hammond and multiple Stellar Awards, Dove Award and BET and Grammy Award- nominee - Deitrick Haddon. The historic residency begins October 8 and 9, 2026 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.These October dates mark the first chapter of the residency and a first in this Gospel music era. The “Legends of Gospel: Vegas Residency" is being built as an ongoing, multi-date concert series, featuring some of the biggest and brightest names in Gospel music, with further performance dates set to be revealed in coming months.The residency unites IKON Presents’ live event production and promotion expertise with Dr. Holly Carter’s deep relationships across the gospel, faith-based and entertainment worlds. Carter, who has shaped the careers of many of Gospel music’s biggest names, joins IKON Presents as a creative partner in bringing both her industry relationships and her vision for elevating Gospel music, to Las Vegas' biggest stages.“Gospel has never had a true home on the Las Vegas Strip — until now,” said Neal Carter, spokesperson for IKON Presents. “Partnering with Dr. Holly Carter on this residency was essential — her relationships and her vision for Gospel music made this the right team to finally bring this genre to the Strip the way it deserves to be.”Show Producer and Head of Production for Relevé Entertainment Keesha Brickhouse commented, “Producing the first Gospel residency in more than 60 years is an incredible honor. It’s redefining what’s possible for Gospel music, and I’m excited to be a part of this historic moment.”Show Creator and Executive Producer, Dr. Holly Carter added, “For years, I have envisioned bringing Gospel to Las Vegas on this scale. To now unite legendary artists in a groundbreaking residency is more than a milestone, it’s a moment. And I thank God for it. I finally get to fully step into my creativity and bring this vision to life.”A HISTORIC LINEUPThe Clark Sisters — Twinkie, Karen, Dorinda and Jacky Clark — are widely regarded as the most influential family group in gospel music history. Often called “the First Ladies of Gospel,” the Grammy Award-winning quartet pioneered a sound that fused traditional gospel with R&B and pop sensibility, opening the door for contemporary gospel as it’s known today. Their catalog of generation-defining records has shaped decades of artists across gospel and secular music alike.Fred Hammond - For more than 40 years, music lovers around the world have known Grammy Award Winning artist Fred Hammond as a gifted vocalist, songwriter, musician, producer and arranger. But as his peers and supporters alike have so reverently declared, he is without debate the architect behind the creation of a phenomenon in Gospel music, Urban Praise & Worship—a genre of gospel music that did not exist prior. As a result, Fred Hammond has become one of the most respected names in the music industry! In fact, Essence Magazine (2017 Collector’s Edition) names Fred Hammond in the esteemed list of the 50 Greatest Male Singers of All Time! Fred Hammond has been hailed as an Inspirational Music Icon whose music STILL reaches people from all walks of life.Deitrick Haddon - Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, he is renowned for his progressive, contemporary style gospel often blended with R&B, hip-hop, and soul. He initially rose to prominence leading the Voices of Unity and has since built a highly successful solo career, scoring multiple #1 albums on the Billboard Top Gospel charts. Born to ministerial parents, Haddon began his musical ministry at the age of ten and preached his first sermon at eleven. He first made waves in the industry with albums like Lost & Found (2002), Church on the Moon (2011), and Masterpiece (2015). Beyond his music, he has expanded his reach to include television and film.Relevé Entertainment is a full-service entertainment company specializing in the development, production, financing, marketing, and strategic positioning of premium faith and family based film, television, digital media, and live entertainment projects.IKON Presents is a Las Vegas–based entertainment and events company specializing in live productions, major hip-hop and R&B concerts, artist showcases, and immersive brand activations, it produces high-profile events and cultural experiences.

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