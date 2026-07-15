AHA’s Hood receives NCHL’s 2026 Gail L. Warden Leadership Excellence Award

The National Center for Healthcare Leadership July 14 announced that Michelle Hood, AHA executive vice president and COO, is the recipient of NCHL's 2026 Gail L. Warden Leadership Excellence Award. The award celebrates individuals who advance health and well-being through their efforts in leadership and innovation.

“Michelle has dedicated her career to strengthening hospitals and health systems so they can better serve their patients and communities,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “Through her leadership, she’s brought people together, helped drive innovation and made a lasting impact on our field. This honor is a fitting recognition of her unwavering commitment to advancing health care for all.”

Hood will be honored during the 2026 Gail L. Warden Leadership Excellence Award Celebration, which will be held Nov. 17 in Chicago.

“I’m grateful to NCHL for this recognition, and to the many people who have shaped my path along the way,” said Hood. “Leadership in health care is a team endeavor, grounded in our shared commitment to patients and communities. Any impact I’ve had reflects the talent, dedication and heart of the colleagues I’ve been privileged to work with throughout my career.”