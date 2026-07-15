‘Smoke from wildfires can worsen respiratory and heart conditions’: RCP Cymru Wales warns NHS must prepare for climate change impacts

RCP Cymru Wales has warned that the NHS in Wales must do more to prepare for the health impacts of climate change as extreme heat affects communities across Wales, with smoke from a wildfire in north Wales expected to persist for several days.

Poor air quality linked to the Conwy wildfire and the recent period of extreme heat have increased health risks for vulnerable people and created challenging conditions for healthcare staff and patients across Wales.



Clinicians in north Wales reported temperatures approaching 30°C inside hospital offices, forcing some staff to choose between keeping windows closed because of poor air quality from wildfire smoke or opening them to make working environments tolerable.

The RCP is calling on the Welsh government to ensure the NHS in Wales is resilient to extreme weather, including investment in healthcare buildings, ventilation and cooling, better planning for surges in demand and urgent action to improve patient flow.

Dr Ben Thomas, joint vice president for RCP Cymru Wales, and consultant physician and nephrologist at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, said:

‘The wildfires affecting parts of north Wales and the recent period of extreme heat experienced across the country show how climate change is increasingly affecting both the health of our population and the ability of the Welsh NHS to respond.

‘We are hearing first-hand from colleagues in Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board about the challenges these conditions create. In some healthcare settings, indoor temperatures have approached 30°C, forcing staff to choose between opening windows to keep working environments tolerable and exposing themselves to smoke from nearby wildfires.

‘Smoke from wildfires can worsen existing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, while prolonged periods of high temperatures increase the risk of dehydration and acute kidney injury, particularly among older people and those with long-term health conditions.

‘As a physician working in north Wales, I am concerned about the impact these conditions can have on vulnerable patients and the additional pressure they place on already stretched health services. When hospitals become too hot, the consequences are felt by both patients and staff. High temperatures can make it more difficult for clinicians to deliver care safely and add further strain to services that are already operating under significant pressure.

‘The Welsh government must invest in resilient healthcare buildings, improving ventilation and cooling, improving patient flow, and ensuring staff have the resources they need to deliver safe, high-quality care during periods of extreme weather.’

RCP Cymru Wales is encouraging people in affected areas to follow public health advice, including limiting exposure to wildfire smoke where possible, staying hydrated, checking on vulnerable relatives, friends and neighbours, and seeking medical advice if symptoms worsen.