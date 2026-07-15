RCP publishes summary of July 2026 Council meeting

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has published a summary of the open section of its July 2026 Council meeting.

As part of the RCP’s commitment to transparency, summaries of open session Council discussions are published online following each meeting:

President’s update

Professor Mumtaz Patel opened the meeting at The Spine, the RCP’s home in Liverpool. She welcomed new members of Council, including Dr Dan Furmedge as senior censor and vice president for education and training, and paid tribute to colleagues completing their terms on Council, recognising their contributions to the college and the wider profession.

Mumtaz reflected on the RCP’s media coverage during recent periods of extreme heat, which amplified the voice and experience of physicians working in challenging conditions, and flagged RCP work in this area, including the Green physician toolkit and the RCP view on healthcare sustainability and climate change.

Council heard updates about the national medical education and training review, the next generation campaign, GMC reform, workforce planning and the Medical Training Prioritisation Act.

Mumtaz noted progress on key policy priorities, including clinical transformation, neighbourhood health, corridor care, digital health and artificial intelligence (AI), tobacco and air pollution. Members also heard about the development of a major new partnership with Professor Sir Michael Marmot on a forthcoming review focused on health inequalities and the social determinants of health.

Finally, Mumtaz reflected on a busy programme of membership engagement, including Medicine 2026, Excellence in Patient Care Awards, regional visits, engagement with international medical graduates and Committees Day 2026.

GIRFT acute care principles

Council reviewed proposed changes to NHS England GIRFT acute care principles. Members welcomed opportunities to improve patient care but stressed the importance of protecting high quality training for resident doctors, supporting appropriate clinical supervision and ensuring guidance reflects modern models of multidisciplinary working.

Governance and renewal

Alongside policy discussions, Council considered a proposed new process for the annual appraisal of the RCP president, intended to strengthen accountability and governance through structured feedback from Council members, senior officers, trustees and staff. Members also approved updates to the standing orders of the Faculty of Forensic and Legal Medicine and discussed future work to improve how college awards, lectures and opportunities are promoted to members and fellows, including the Samuel Gee and Fitzpatrick lectures.

‘Council plays a vital role in helping shape the work of the college and ensuring that members’ perspectives are reflected in our priorities,’ said Mumtaz afterwards. ‘This meeting highlighted the breadth of issues facing physicians today – from medical training and workforce challenges to prevention, neighbourhood health and the future of patient care. We will continue to strengthen the college’s voice and impact on behalf of our members and patients.’

About RCP Council

RCP Council meets six times a year to debate, develop and approve policy on professional and clinical matters. Council met most recently on 9 July 2026.

Full Council meeting minutes (open section) are published in the member-only section of the RCP website once they are approved at the following meeting. The closed section of the meeting is reserved for fellowship and business-sensitive information.

For more information, please contact Council@rcp.ac.uk.