CDC issues advisory to healthcare providers on cyclosporiasis cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention July 14 released an advisory on the growing cyclosporiasis cases across the U.S. The advisory said that the agency received reports of 1,645 confirmed domestic cases across 34 states and is aware of more than 5,100 cases that require further analysis for confirmation. The CDC said that of 1,645 case-patients with available information, 9% (141) were hospitalized and no patients have died. The advisory includes recommendations for clinicians on how to diagnose and treat patients with cyclosporiasis, and for facilities on how to disinfect healthcare settings. The CDC is working with the Food and Drug Administration and state and local health departments to identify the cause of the illness. The CDC said that because cyclosporiasis is often underdiagnosed and underreported, the actual total of illnesses is likely higher than what has been reported.