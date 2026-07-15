HRSA announces 340B program sales reached $100 billion in CY 2025

The Health Resources and Services Administration announced that 340B covered entities purchased $100 billion in outpatient drugs under the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program in calendar year 2025. This represents an approximate 22% increase from CY 2024, which had sales of about $81.4 billion. HRSA partly attributed the growth to increased shifts from inpatient to outpatient care, a rise in innovative therapies and increases in drug pricing. Of the $100 billion in CY 2025 sales, 340B hospitals accounted for nearly 87%, or about $87 billion.

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